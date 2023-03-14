Real Espana vs Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2023

Real Espana host Vancouver Whitecaps FC at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in the Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday (March 15).

Espana face an uphill battle to overturn their 5-0 defeat against the visitors in the first leg. They were outmuscled by Whitecaps at BC Place, with Junior Garcia exacerbating their woes with a 64th-minute own goal. It was also their second successive setback following a 3-0 loss to Montagua in league action.

Los Aurinegros qualified for their fourth Concacaf Champions League after finishing as semifinalists in the 2022 CONCACAF League. Their best record so far in the competition is a group stage finish in the 2011-12 season. The Honduran side will need goals in their numbers, but they, unfortunately lack firepower up front.

Whitecaps have one foot in the next round, but playing away from home is never easy. Coach Vanni Sartini believes the challenge for his team would be to keep a cool head across 90 minutes. Conceding six times without responding is unimaginable, he says.

However, the Blue-and-White have been unimpressive in the Major League Soccer. They're yet to record a win, losing their first two games and drawing their third at home. Whitecaps may fail to win the second leg but should advance on aggregate.

Real Espana vs Whitecaps Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Espana have conceded 12 goals in their last five games, scoring six.

The hosts' 5-0 loss to Whitecaps was their biggest defeat since October 2020.

Espana have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home games.

Whitecaps have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Espana have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Whitecaps have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Espana – L-L-W-D-D; Whitecaps – D-W- L-L-W

Real Espana vs Whitecaps Prediction

Ramiro Bocco, who leads the hosts with three goals, is under suspension. Jhow Benavídez (three goals), Pedro Baez, Darixon Vuelto and Juan Vieyra (two goals apiece) are expected to deliver against the visitors.

Tristan Blackmon, Ryan Raposo, Pedro Vite and Javain Brown contributed a goal apiece in the first leg. As always, they will be a threat at set-pieces. Espana are expected to win but might be unable to overturn the deficit.

Prediction: Real Espana 3-1 Whitecaps

Real Espana vs Whitecaps Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Espana

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Espana to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Whitecaps to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes