Real Esteli vs Club America Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7th 2024

Club America kick-off their quest for a record-extending eighth CONCACAF Champions Cup title when they visit the Estadio Independencia to face Nicaraguan outfit Real Esteli on Wednesday.

The Mexican Liga MX heavyweights head into the midweek clash unbeaten away from home since last August and will look to extend this impressive run.

Real Esteli returned to winning ways in the Nicaraguan Primera Division as they edged out Deportivo Ocotal 3-0 on Saturday.

This followed a 2-0 defeat against Municipal Jalapa at the Estadio Alejandro Ramos Turcio on January 27 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Real Esteli have enjoyed a solid start to the new Primera Division Clausura campaign as they sit second in the table with six points from their opening two games.

Elsewhere, Club America were involved in a share of the spoils for the second consecutive game as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Monterrey on Sunday.

Prior to that, André Jardine’s men saw their run of five consecutive victories come to an end on January 28 courtesy of a somewhat disappointing goalless draw with Club Necaxa.

Club America, who are currently level on 11 points with Monterrey and Tigres at the top of the Liga MX table, now turn their attention to the Champions Cup, where they will be looking to clinch their first title since 2016.

Real Esteli vs Club America Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Real Esteli and Club America, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Club America are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, claiming five wins and three draws since December’s 2-0 defeat against Atletico de San Luis.

Real Esteli have won all but one of their four games since the turn of the year, with the 2-0 loss against Municipal Jalapa being the exception.

Club America are unbeaten in their last 15 away games across all competitions, claiming 10 wins and five draws since a 4-1 loss against Columbus Crew on August 1.

Real Esteli vs Club America Prediction

While Real Esteli will be looking to pick up where they left off last time out, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a rampant Club America side.

Jardine’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to come away with a comfortable first-leg win.

Prediction: Real Esteli 1-3 Club America

Real Esteli vs Club America Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club America to win

Tip 2: First to score - Club America (The Liga MX side have opened the scoring in four of their last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Real Esteli’s last nine matches)