Real Hope vs Cruz Azul Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Real Hope will play host to Cruz Azul at Estadio Cibao in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Wednesday. The 60th season of the top competition is set to get underway in round one.

Real Hope vs Cruz Azul Preview

Real Hope are debuting in the competition. The Haitian representatives earned their qualification after finishing third in the 2024 Caribbean Cup. The hosts have been forced to relocate to the Dominican Republic for their home matches due to political instability in their country.

Real du Cap won the 2024 Ligue Haïtienne – the Haitian top flight – their second title ever. They are having a dream start to the new season, with two straight wins already after matchday two. Real Hope sit atop the standings on six points. They will be facing off against Cruz Azul for the first time.

Cruz Azul are one of the five teams from Liga MX (Mexico) entering the competition at this stage. They booked their place in this edition as runners-up of the 2023–24 Liga MX Clausura. The visitors are returning to the CONCACAF Champions Cup after their last participation in 2022, when they reached the semi-finals.

La Máquina are set to make their 19th appearance in the Champions Cup, with one title so far, won in 2013-14. Cruz Azul sit fifth on eight points in the 2025 Torneo Clausura table after winning two matches, drawing two and losing one. Like Real Hope, the visitors will enter this game on the back of two straight wins.

Real Hope vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Hope have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home matches.

Real Hope have suffered only two defeats in their last 10 matches, winning six times and drawing twice.

Real Hope have scored eight goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Cruz Azul have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Real Hope have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while Cruz Azul have won twice, drawn twice and lost once. Form Guide: Real Hope – W-W-L-L-W, Cruz Azul – W-W-D-L-D.

Real Hope vs Cruz Azul Prediction

The hosts have been impressive at home in the domestic league. However, the CONCACAF Champions Cup is a top competition and could prove challenging for the debutants.

Cruz Azul will count on their huge experience in the competition as well as their superior individuality to dominate the Haitians.

Cruz Azul are the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Real Hope 1-3 Cruz Azul

Real Hope vs Cruz Azul Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cruz Azul to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Real Hope to score - Yes

