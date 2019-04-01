Real Kashmir to have floodlights ready by mid-April

Kolkata, April 1 (IANS) I-League outfit Real Kashmir, who finished an impressive third in its debut season, will have floodlights ready at its picturesque TRC Ground in Srinagar by mid-April, reliable sources said.

As an inaugural fixture, the Snow Leopards, as Real Kashmir are fondly known, will take on soccer giants Mohun Bagan after April 13, depending on how far they progress in the ongoing Super Cup.

"The government has helped immensely in getting the 1,500 lux floodlights ready. Now they will be able to host matches under lights," an official close to the development told IANS.

"The match with Mohun Bagan could take place after April 13 as Real Kashmir are presently taking part in the Super Cup," the official added.

The final of Super Cup knockout competition, which has been snubbed by many I-League clubs due to negligence on the part of the Aall India Football Federation (AIFF), will be played on April 13.

When AIFF officials last year went to inspect the stadium ahead of Real Kashmir's debut, they were told that there were plans to install floodlights in the near future and that the government has allocated Rs 3.5 crore for the purpose.

Since becoming the first football club from Jammu and Kashmir to qualify for the country's top tier I-League after they won the second division league by beating Hindustan FC 3-2, Real Kashmir have pulled off many upsets in this season's I-League by finishing third with 36 points from 19 matches.

Real Kashmir still have an I-League game to play against Minerva Punjab FC, the date of which is yet to be decided. The match could not take place in Srinagar in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.