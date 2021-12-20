Real Madrid 0-0 Cadiz: Los Blancos player ratings as they're held in a frustrating draw | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid's seven-game winning run in La Liga ended in a whimper after a goalless draw with Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The home side mustered 36 shots, nine of which were on target, and kept 82% possession, but struggled to break down a well-drilled Yellow Submarine team.

Ferland Mendy, Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos all tried their luck from distance but their efforts failed to come to fruition.

It was Madrid's third 0-0 draw of the season, all coming on home soil, with Carlo Ancelotti's side playing Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday before heading into the Christmas break.

OptaJose @OptaJose 36 - Real Madrid made 36 shots against Cádiz -nine on target-, the highest tally for any team in a single #LaLiga game without scoring since, at least, 2003/04 campaign. Misguided. 36 - Real Madrid made 36 shots against Cádiz -nine on target-, the highest tally for any team in a single #LaLiga game without scoring since, at least, 2003/04 campaign. Misguided. https://t.co/oagUFPmOnY

Here are the player ratings for Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

The Real Madrid custodian had a comfortable outing with hardly anything to do, not even making a single save!

Vazquez was frustrating to watch in the opening stanza after he played some sloppy passes and wasted promising attacks but the Spaniard looked so much better after the break.

Eder Militao - 7/10

The Brazilian read the game well, making three interceptions and one clearance, and pushed forward a few times in trying to win the ball back.

David Alaba - 7/10

Speaking of pushing forward, Alaba tried harder with the match winding down, albeit to little effect. Nevertheless, he was tidy in defense.

Ferland Mendy - 7.5/10

Mendy made some nice overlapping runs from the left and even tried his luck at goal but his efforts were wayward.

Federico Valverde - 6/10

The Uruguayan got a rare chance to start for Madrid but offered no great shakes. Valverde did manage to make three key passes, however.

Casemiro was dominant in the air, winning 14 aerial duels. He made some excellent ball-recoveries too, but picked up an early booking that ruled him out of the clash with Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. Also, he was very sloppy in possession:

OptaJose @OptaJose 32 - Casemiro had 32 possession lost against Cádiz tonight, more than in any other #LaLiga game for Real Madrid (22 vs Granada in May 2021). Wrong. 32 - Casemiro had 32 possession lost against Cádiz tonight, more than in any other #LaLiga game for Real Madrid (22 vs Granada in May 2021). Wrong. https://t.co/JO3SglHqrd

Toni Kroos - 8/10

His long passes were accurate and registered a game-high of nine key passes for his side on the night. He also created a big chance for his team.

Eder Hazard - 7/10

The Belgian got a rare start in Madrid's XI and looked alright, making promising link-ups and five key passes. He also tested Cadiz with two good shots.

Karim Benzema - 8/10

The in-form striker pressed relentlessly but things didn't quite break for him on the night.

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

Vinicius was largely anonymous in the opening period but showed signs of life after the break, although Cadiz's stoic defending prevented him from finding the net.

Substitutes

Luka Jovic - 6/10

The Serb made two futile shots in an effort to get something back for Madrid.

Nacho - N/A

It was almost like Nacho never actually came on. So anonymous.

