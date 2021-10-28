Real Madrid 0-0 Osasuna: Los Blancos player ratings as cagey game ends all square | La Liga 2021-22 

Real Madrid and Osasuna could not be separated in a midweek La Liga fixture that ended all square at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

The hosts had secured a morale-boosting 2-1 away win over arch-rivals Barcelona on Sunday. But Real Madrid failed to build on that, as a resolute Osasuna side frustrated the Merengues, despite the capital side having 75% possession in the game.

Chances came at a premium for both sides, though, but it was Real Madrid who expectedly fashioned the better opportunities in the game. Karim Benzema was unlucky to see his shot cannon off the bar in the 62nd minute. Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior and Eduardo Camavinga both went close with their respective first-half efforts.

Eventually, neither side was able to find a breakthrough, with the draw seeing Real Madrid climb back to the summit of the table, level on points with Sevilla. Meanwhile, Osasuna's surprise European quest remains on track, and they currently sit in sixth spot, just two points behind the top four.

On that note, here is a rundown of how the Real Madrid players fared in the game.

Real Madrid player ratings against Osasuna

Thibaut Courtois - 6.5/10

The Real Madrid goalkeeper was practically a spectator throughout the game, and did not have to make a single save across the full 90 minutes.

Ferland Mendy - 7/10

Mendy created two chances for his teammates, and had a pass accuracy of 93.4% before he was substituted for Marcelo in the 69th minute.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Real Madrid's dominance meant their defence was not really troubled, but Alaba still managed two clearances and an interception.

Eder Militao - 7.5/10

The Brazil international was a colossus at the back for Real Madrid, helping stifle any rare attack Osasuna managed to conjure. He also showed his versatility at the other end by registering one of his side's three shots on target.

Dani Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal was some way below his usual best on the right flank before he was substituted for Lucas Vazquez in the 69th minute.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

The Germany international was once again the fulcrum through which Real Madrid fashioned their attacks. He helped the hosts control the tempo of the game, ending with a pass accuracy of 94.9% and making two interceptions.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

Casemiro gave another immaculate performance, covering almost every blade of grass as the shield of Real Madrid's defence. He made a mark at both ends of the field, and was one of the standout players for the hosts.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

The France international failed to hit the target with any of his two shots. He was also shown a first-half yellow card before he made way for Rodrygo at the break.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden 💬🧤 @thibautcourtois : "We did everything we could to get all 3 points, but we played against a very defensive team. It was hard to find spaces. We were missing some luck to score the first goal and open up the match. It’s a shame. We are disappointed not to have won at home." 💬🧤 @thibautcourtois: "We did everything we could to get all 3 points, but we played against a very defensive team. It was hard to find spaces. We were missing some luck to score the first goal and open up the match. It’s a shame. We are disappointed not to have won at home." https://t.co/kLU1z2WoSW

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Vinicius has been in great form in recent weeks, but was largely stifled by the Osasuna defence. The 21-year-old still created three chances that went begging.

Karim Benzema - 7/10

Benzema was Madrid's busiest attacker, taking five shots at goal. He, however, hit the target with just one, while another of his efforts cannoned off the bar.

Marco Asensio - 5.5/10

Asensio was practically a spectator in attack. He did not have a single shot in the 90 minutes he spent on the field.

Substitutes

Rodrygo - 5.5/10

Rodrygo came on for Camavinga at the break, but did not have too much of an impact on the game.

Marcelo - 6.5/10

The 33-year-old upped the ante when he came on, helping mount pressure on the Osasuna defence with his crosses.

Eden Hazard - 5/10

It was another forgettable display from the Belgian, who had just 12 touches of the ball in the 21 minutes he was on the field.

Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

Vazquez created one chance after coming on in what was his 250th appearance for Real Madrid across competitions.

Edited by Bhargav