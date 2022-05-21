Real Madrid 0-0 Real Betis: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Karim Benzema and Vinicius misfire for the Champions | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid and Real Betis played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in La Liga on Friday, May 21.

The pre-match proceedings showed the true beauty of football. Both Real Betis and Real Madrid gave each other guards of honor as both sides recently won trophies.

Betis won the Copa Del Rey by defeating Valencia 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 following extra-time. Madrid, on the other hand, were confirmed champions of Spain a few weeks ago.

LaLigaTV @LaLigaTV A double guard of honour ahead of



Wonderful to see.



Catch the match now with A double guard of honour ahead of #RealMadridRealBetis Wonderful to see.Catch the match now with #LaLigaTV 😍 A double guard of honour ahead of #RealMadridRealBetis!Wonderful to see.📺 Catch the match now with #LaLigaTV. https://t.co/gDKCTClJuH

The game began with spells of attacking play shared equally by Real Madrid and Real Betis. Fans at the Santiago Bernabeu were at their vociferous best as they sang songs with spirit to rally their side. However, Nabil Fekir showed up in some good areas and created chances that often quietened the crowd momentarily.

Toni Kroos made a bright start for Madrid as he pulled the strings from midfield. He was aided by Casemiro, who drove forward late in the first period and took a shot that was not far from going in. Betis held their defensive lines well and were sturdy enough to ward off any advances by the hosts.

Both teams took multiple shots at goal and created some good chances in the first half. But neither were able to open the scoring as they went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Carlo Ancelotti made two changes at the interval as he replaced Kroos and Casemiro with Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Neither looked to get involved in a struggle that can cause injury, seemingly, with one eye on the Champions League final next week.

Real Madrid played with a bit more bite as they looked to take the initiative in the game. They had a few glorious chances to take the lead early in the second half but failed to capitalize. Betis, on the other hand, saw a drop in their intensity and subsequently, their creativity in attack.

Ancelotti brought on club legend Marcelo in the 70th minute as the fans cheered loudly and chanted his name. He was applauded heartily for the rest of the game in what seemed to be his farewell to the Bernabeu.

However, Real Madrid fans did not have much else to cheer about as their side could not break the deadlock. They did very well to thwart any attempt by Real Betis, though. The game ended 0-0 after an exciting contest.

That said, let's take a look at Los Blancos' player ratings from the game.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis - La Liga Santander

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Courtois ended the game with another clean sheet - his 15th of the season in La Liga. He made two saves as Betis failed to test him.

Dani Carvajal - 7.5/10

Carvajal looked close to his best against Betis. He made one clearance, two interceptions, and one tackle. He also played four crosses and one long ball, both with 100% accuracy.

Eder Militao - 7.5/10

Militao looked solid in defense and barely put a foot wrong in the game. He made five clearances, blocked one shot, and made two interceptions, and three tackles. He was not dribbled past even once in the game.

Nacho Fernandez - 6.5/10

Nacho had a decent game in central defense for Real Madrid.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy put in a good performance on the left flank. He was subbed off after 70 minutes to make way for Macelo's farewell.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric had a game as good as any of his teammates as Real Madrid looked strong. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy and won five of his seven duels.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro had a strong half but was subbed off after 45 minutes. He played two accurate long balls and attempted two shots. He also made three clearances, two blocks, and one interception.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Kroos made a commanding start to the game and dictated the run of play with his ball distribution. He played three key passes, seven accurate long balls, and one accurate cross. He was subbed off at half-time.

Rodrygo - 6/10

Rodrygo had an off-day as he failed to get behind Betis' defense to create chances for his side.

Karim Benzema - 6/10

Benzema seemed to have run out of luck in front of goal in this game. He attempted seven shots, but failed to score, with just one of them on target. He missed two big chances to put Real Madrid ahead.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Vinicius looked lively on the left wing but failed to provide an adequate end product. He completed five successful dribbles and won eight ground duels.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 8/10

Camavinga came on at half-time and put in a masterclass in the second half. He won a remarkable 12 of his 14 duels. He also played three accurate long balls and completed two dribbles. The Frenchman also had one shot on target.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Valverde replaced Kroos and put in a good performance to match what the German had done in the first half.

Isco - 6/10

Isco seemed a bit lethargic and off the pace as he came on midway through the second period.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Ceballos came on in the second half and played well for his time on the pitch.

Marcelo - 7/10

Marcelo came on in the 70th minute and played well. Ancelotti seemed to have brought him on for a well-deserved farewell after 15 years at Real Madrid.

B/R Football @brfootball Real Madrid celebrated Marcelo during his last game at the Santiago Bernabéu Real Madrid celebrated Marcelo during his last game at the Santiago Bernabéu ❤️ https://t.co/kGh8l1qmzG

Edited by Akshay Saraswat