Real Madrid 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points

Harry Kane celebrates with Lamela and Son after opening the scoring in their Audi Cup semi-final win

Harry Kane's deft chip midway through the first-half proved enough for Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side to squeeze beyond a frustrated Real Madrid with a 1-0 win, booking their place in tomorrow's Audi Cup Final.

The slender victory is Spurs' second of three pre-season fixtures in recent weeks. The English side have confined Zinedine Zidane's men to their second successive off-season defeat in a matter of days after a stunning 7-3 loss against Atletico Madrid in the early hours on Saturday.

Without further ado though, here's a look at five talking points from a telling friendly in Munich:

#5 Tanguy Ndombele bright again in 45-minute feature

Ndombele harrying Modric in possession during another encouraging display from Tottenham's new recruit

Pochettino made sure to rotate his team by making nine changes at half-time, but £63m man Tanguy Ndombele - along with the returning Danny Rose - regularly caught the eye in a first-half where Spurs broke the deadlock and deservedly so, having worked hard for their efforts.

Ndombele flickered in-and-out of Spurs' moves going forward but didn't shy away from contesting midfield duels, winning most of them. Just like his impressive cameo against Juventus last week, he was intelligent and picked moments to create chances or remain tidy in possession against an increasingly-frustrated Madrid midfield.

Still clearly getting used to his new teammates, he doesn't want to be ball-dominant and upset the balance which is understandable. Nonetheless, he's capable of picking out excellent passes over short and longer distances - perfect for Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son as the pair love to time attacking runs and cause havoc in the area.

He should have had an assist after teeing up Jan Vertonghen with an inswinging through-ball from an angle. Later, he forced Keylor Navas into an acrobatic stop over the crossbar after powering goalwards from distance. Encouraging showing once again.

