Real Madrid 0-3 CSKA Moscow - 5 records that were set in the match

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
7   //    13 Dec 2018, 12:23 IST

Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow - UEFA Champions League Group G
Real Madrid v CSKA Moscow - UEFA Champions League Group G

After a relative period of stability since Santiago Solari took over the reins at Real Madrid following the disastrous reign of Lopetegui, some storms have returned once more to the Bernabeu.

First, the air of invincibility was lost when the club fell to a shock 3-0 loss to Eibar a fortnight ago to halt Solari's winning streak, then the club suffered further ignominy when they lost 0-3 to CSKA Moscow in the Champions League group stage at the Santiago Bernabeu, of all places.

Los Blancos are three times consecutive defending champions of the UCL and have already booked their spot in the next round of the competition as group winners (all but guaranteeing them a 'favourable' draw), and their superior pedigree, as well as the first leg reversal in Russia coupled with the fact that the match was played at the Bernabeu, meant that it was seen as a match which Real should have won comfortably.

However, in scenes which would have shocked even the staunchest Real hater, the club found themselves 2-0 down heading into the break, as Fyodor Chalov and Georgie Shchennikov put them to the sword to ensure Solari's dressing room talk would have tense.

It got worse in the second 45, as despite Solari's positive substitutions and increased pressure by Real Madrid, Arnor Sigurdsson was on hand to make it 3-0 for the Russians, although it ultimately proved irrelevant as Victoria Plzen did enough to secure Europa League qualification, but it wouldn't matter for fans of the Russian giants as their fans revel in their giant-killing.

The result was shocking, to say the least, and set a couple of records (some of them unwanted). In this piece, we take a look at five records which were set in the Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.

#5 Heaviest home defeat Real Madrid have suffered in European competition history

CSKA Moscow inflicted Real's worst ever home defeat in European competition
CSKA Moscow inflicted Real's worst ever home defeat in European competition

Real Madrid is one of the most illustrious clubs in football history, and the most successful in European competition history, winning a record-breaking 14 Champions League trophies, as well as a plethora of other continental titles.

Their home form has had a lot to do with that, as the Santiago Bernabeu has turned into almost a sort of fortress, with the atmosphere rising higher especially on big European nights, as the fans in the stands know that they are the 12th man who could inspire the players to new heights.

The effect has been tremendous, as clubs very rarely pick up anything from the Bernabeu in the Champions League.

CSKA's 3-0 victory was the worst home loss that Real Madrid has endured in any official European competition since it officially began in 1956. The closest any club had previously come to this was in April of last season when Juventus had raced into a 309 lead at the Bernabeu in the second leg of their crunch UCL quarterfinal clash before a certain Ronaldo stepped up to convert a late injury-time penalty and send Real into the semifinal.

1 / 5 NEXT
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
