Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao: Los Blancos player ratings as late Federico Valverde strike hands incumbent champions home win

Real Madrid needed a late Federico Valverde strike to secure a win against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga (April 20). Los Blancos edged a close encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu after the Uruguayan midfielder decided the tie with a screamer (90+3’)

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois- 7.5/10

The Belgian keeper had a fine game for Los Blancos and was rewarded with a clean sheet for his efforts. He made one save and completed 13 of 15 passes.

Federico Valverde- 8.5/10

The versatile Uruguayan gave a match winning performance for Real Madrid against Athletic Bilbao. He scored the only goal in the game, created two chances, and won all three duels he entered.

Raul Asencio- 7.5/10

The Spanish defender had a solid game for the Spanish giants on their home turf. He was the most accurate passer with more than 45 minutes on the pitch, completing all 66 passes he attempted and making five recoveries.

Antonio Rudiger- 8/10

The German defender had a solid game for the incumbent Spanish champions. He completed 75 of 79 passes (95%), and won all two tackles and four duels he entered.

Eduardo Camavinga- 7.5/10

The French midfielder had a solid game deputizing at fullback for the home side. He completed 55 of 59 passes (95%), won six of 11 duels, and made five recoveries in the match.

Luka Modric-8.5/10

The Real Madrid legend had a fine performance in the Spanish capital against their Basque visitors. He completed the most passes in the game (77), won all three tackles he made and three out of four duels in that match.

Aurelien Tchouameni- 8.5/10

The Los Blancos star had a fine game at the Santiago Bernabeu. He won the most duels in that match (13) and made seven recoveries in the match.

Jude Bellingham- 6/10

The English star did not have his best game for Real Madrid. He lost the most duels in the match (12) from 53 touches in 90 minutes.

Rodrygo- 7/10

The Brazilian had a good game for the Spanish champions in their win. He completed 34 of 37 passes (92%) but lost seven of 11 duels.

Daniel Ceballos - 7/10

The former Real Betis star had a good account of himself at the Santiago Bernabeau. He completed 64 of 70 passes (91%), created one chance and made three recoveries in the match.

Vinicius Jr- 8/10

The Brazilian forward had a good game for Los Blancos against Athletic Bilbao. He completed the most dribbles (five), created the most chances (six), and was fouled the most (three) in the game.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Endrick- 5/10

The Brazilian came on for 32 minutes in the second half and had a poor game for the hosts. He completed just one pass from his five touches in the match.

Arda Guler- 6.5/10

The Turkish midfielder came on for 12 minutes and had a decent game for Real Madrid. He completed all 16 passes attempted and made one recovery in the match.

Brahim Diaz- 6.5/10

The Moroccan star came on late and gave a good account of himself in the narrow win over Athletic Bilbao. He completed all seven passes he attempted, won one tackle and all three duels he entered.

Lucas Vazquez-NA

The veteran defender came on late but did not have enough time to affect the game.

