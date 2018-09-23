Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol: 3 things we learned, LaLiga 2018-19

After putting up a dominant display in a 3-0 home victory over AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos returned to La Liga action on Saturday evening with a clash against Catalan club Espanyol.

Real Madrid triumphed 1-0 to move top of La Liga standings and open up a one-point lead over rivals Barcelona (who have a game in hand), and five clear of Atletico Madrid who are in fifth place.

In a highly thrilling and end-to-end encounter, Marco Asensio's first-half finish was enough to see Madrid edge out Espanyol, and even though the result and performance were not entirely convincing, all that matters is that Real Madrid got all three points. Here are three observations from the clash at the Bernabeu.

#3 Real Madrid's defence is still very suspect

Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid's attacking threat over the last few years has been well documented, as their frontline led by the now departed Ronaldo had an efficient main cast also including Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. It also had able supporters like Marco Asensio, and this ensured that Real Madrid always scored goals for fun.

Their midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro is also widely considered by many to be the best in the world, and with them, Real is never short on creativity.

It is in defence where the club has always had issues, as its all-out attacking style of play always left them exposed at the back. It also didn't help that the club had defenders such as Sergio Ramos and Marcelo who fancied themselves as attackers in defender's bodies and bombed forward at will to the neglect of their defensive duties.

The club famously went on an 11-game run in LaLiga where they failed to keep a clean sheet, although thanks to their brilliant attack, this deficiency was often masked.

Against Espanyol, Real was constantly caught out of position, but for poor finishing, they did not suffer any goals.

Both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane both made silly errors which should have been punished, but the club got away with it.

Ronaldo's departure has taken a high proportion of their goals, and now more than ever, the club's porous defence would be highlighted, and even though Espanyol were not ruthless enough to take their chances but when Real come up against better teams, you can be sure that they wouldn't be so lucky.

