Real Madrid 1-0 Espanyol: 3 things we learned, LaLiga 2018-19

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.13K   //    23 Sep 2018, 16:04 IST

After putting up a dominant display in a 3-0 home victory over AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League, Los Blancos returned to La Liga action on Saturday evening with a clash against Catalan club Espanyol.

Real Madrid triumphed 1-0 to move top of La Liga standings and open up a one-point lead over rivals Barcelona (who have a game in hand), and five clear of Atletico Madrid who are in fifth place.

In a highly thrilling and end-to-end encounter, Marco Asensio's first-half finish was enough to see Madrid edge out Espanyol, and even though the result and performance were not entirely convincing, all that matters is that Real Madrid got all three points. Here are three observations from the clash at the Bernabeu.

#3 Real Madrid's defence is still very suspect

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup
Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid's attacking threat over the last few years has been well documented, as their frontline led by the now departed Ronaldo had an efficient main cast also including Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema. It also had able supporters like Marco Asensio, and this ensured that Real Madrid always scored goals for fun.

Their midfield trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro is also widely considered by many to be the best in the world, and with them, Real is never short on creativity.

It is in defence where the club has always had issues, as its all-out attacking style of play always left them exposed at the back. It also didn't help that the club had defenders such as Sergio Ramos and Marcelo who fancied themselves as attackers in defender's bodies and bombed forward at will to the neglect of their defensive duties.

The club famously went on an 11-game run in LaLiga where they failed to keep a clean sheet, although thanks to their brilliant attack, this deficiency was often masked.

Against Espanyol, Real was constantly caught out of position, but for poor finishing, they did not suffer any goals.

Both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane both made silly errors which should have been punished, but the club got away with it.

Ronaldo's departure has taken a high proportion of their goals, and now more than ever, the club's porous defence would be highlighted, and even though Espanyol were not ruthless enough to take their chances but when Real come up against better teams, you can be sure that they wouldn't be so lucky.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Sergio Ramos Cristiano Ronaldo
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
