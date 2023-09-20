Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin: 5 talking points as Bellingham's stoppage-time winner downs obdurate Iron Ones | UEFA Champions League 2023-24 

Real Madrid labored to a 1-0 win over Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday in their first match of the 2023–24 Champions League season. Jude Bellingham scored the only goal of the game in the 94th minute to down Berlin, who were making their debut in the competition.

Overwhelming favorites to win the tie, Los Blancos were in cruise control for most of the time, unleashing an avalanche of attacks at their visitors. Joselu and Rodrygo, Madrid's front two, accounted for five shots on target, while both even hit the post in the second half, but a goal was hard to come by.

Their persistence, however, paid off in stoppage time as Federico Valverde's shot took a few deflections before falling for Bellingham, who arrowed it home into an empty net.

Real Madrid heaved a huge sigh of relief here, while it was heartbreak for the Iron Ones, who were so close to securing a shock point in the Spanish capital in their first-ever Champions League match.

Here are the five talking points from the match:

#5 Jude Bellingham's dream start at Real Madrid continues

Signed on a mammoth €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund this summer, Jude Bellingham was undoubtedly Real Madrid's biggest signing of the summer. So far, he's delivered on expectations too.

In six games, he's bagged six goals, with his latest strike coming tonight deep inside stoppage time that saved his side the blushes.

A corner was played in quickly, with Federico Valverde coming into possession inside the box before making a shot. The ball came off Berlin's goalkeeper, Frederik Ronnow, for Bellingham to shoot from point-blank range into an empty net.

What an impact he's having at the club!

#4 Union Berlin undone by toothless attack

Union Berlin were agonizingly close to securing an unlikely point at the Santiago Bernabeu on their Champions League debut. But alas, the Bundesliga side's resistance was eventually broken.

The Iron Ones, who qualified for the competition after coming in fourth place in their 2022–23 league campaign, flattered to decieve in attack, though, failing to muster a single shot on target.

In the Bundesliga, Urs Fischer's side have scored nine goals in four games, with only four sides in the division netting more. Tonight, Berlin were a far cry from that side, residing in their own half for most of the game to barely threaten their mighty hosts.

#3 Real Madrid's attackers misfired badly

Real Madrid were utterly dominant in the match, but they were missing the clinical edge to finish off their chances. Both their forwards on the night, Joselu and Rodrygo, were below their best, even hitting the post in the second half.

In the 82nd minute, Joselu also saw a shot miss the target narrowly, with Berlin custodian Ronnow beaten. He finished the game with 11 efforts in total, of which three were on target, with Rodrygo contributing another two.

Things weren't going Real Madrid's way, but their quality eventually showed through, as Bellingham dispatched the biggest chance of the game in the dying seconds.

#2 Union Berlin can ruffle feathers in Group C

Real Madrid and Napoli are the favorites to progress from Group C, but Union Berlin could upset the applecart.

The Champions League debutants put up a strong fight at the Bernabeu on their maiden appearance in the competition, proving their mettle.

The Iron Ones weathered the storm until the dying moments, and this defensive resolve is what makes them the side to watch in the group. Against Braga, Berlin will have a chance to pick up a win and strengthen their case to reach the knockout stages too.

#1 Real Madrid's perfect start to 2023-24 season extends to six games

With six wins from six games, Real Madrid have begun their 2023–24 campaign on a bright note.

While they haven't been the best every time, with Los Blancos needing late winners in a few games, including tonight, their ability to iron out wins regardless of their performance holds them in good stead.

Carlo Ancelotti's team weren't necessarily disappointing tonight; they finished with 32 shots and 76% possession, but they lacked the cutting edge for the longest time. With a more devastating attacking form, the Whites can take down any opposition.