Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin: Player ratings for Los Blancos as Bellingham's stoppage-time winner saves blushes | UEFA Champions League 2023-24 

Real Madrid beat Union Berlin at the death as Jude Bellingham's 94th-minute winner earned Los Blancos a 1-0 victory on the opening day of the 2023-24 Champions League.

Playing in the competition for the first time in their history, Berlin were agonizingly close to earning an unlikely point at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Madrid's superior quality eventually showed through.

Real Madrid endured a frustrating evening for most of the match, with things not going their way despite holding a lion's share of possession and creating a plethora of chances.

Joselu and Rodrygo even hit the post in the second half, while the former even saw an effort go narrowly wide off target with Berlin's goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow beaten.

However, their persistence eventually paid off in the fourth minute of added time when Bellingham slammed home into an empty net for a late, later winner.

A corner was played quickly and Federico Valverde attempted a shot from inside the box. Ronnow looked to dive, but it fell to Bellingham, who fired home from point-blank range to break Berlin's hearts.

Real Madrid heaved a sigh of relief, while it was a crushing blow for the debutants.

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

With Union Berlin failing to muster a single effort on target in the game, Arrizabalaga didn't have to make any saves in the game. His clean sheet was never in doubt.

Lucas Vazquez - 7.5/10

An indomitable presence down the right flank for Real Madrid, driving forward with poise and purpose to add another dimension to their attack. He attempted eight crosses in the match and made six key passes.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

The German star was rock-solid in defense, taking the bull by its horns. He made three clearances, blocked one shot and made one interception. Rudiger was exceptionally strong in the air too, winning five aerial duels.

Nacho - 7/10

The Spaniard went about his business as usual. He kept his compsure when under pressure from the visitors and held the fort well. Nacho finished with two clearances and one interceptions, while also circulating the ball well.

David Alaba - 7.5/10

The Austrian was a terrific support for Real Madrid offensively, always looking for an opportunity to make a cross or open up space in Berlin's defense. He also kept Kevin Volland under check.

Luka Modric - 8/10

The Croatian was a vibrant creative spark for Real Madrid, laying defense-splitting passes and conjuring loads of chances. He made five key passes, completed five long balls and registered a 93% pass completion rate.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

The French youngster was a battering ram, breaking Union Berlin's play with his crucial interventions and committment to winning back possession. He made three tackles, won three ground duels and completed 94% of his passes.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7.5/10

Like Tchouameni, Camavinga too demonstrated his ball-winning capabilities, winning four ground duels, while showing laser-vision to create chances. He made four key passes in the match.

Jude Bellingham - 9/10

The English youngster had been knocking on the door of Union Berlin all match and was rewarded for his persistence deep in stoppage time, smashing home from point-blank range. Bellingham has six goals in six games now. What a whirlwind start to his Real Madrid career!

Joselu - 7/10

A thorn in Berlin's flesh, Joselu had 11 shots in the game, one of which came off the post and three were on target. However, it just wasn't his day. In the 82nd minute, the Spaniard volleyed a shot goalwards but it narrow missed the target with Berlin goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow beaten.

Rodrygo - 7/10

Like Joselu, the Brazilian was also an active presence in attack, harrying Berlin's defenders with tireless runs and constantly looking out for his teammates. He too struck the post in the second half.

Substitutes

Toni Kroos (66' for Camavinga) - 7/10

He helped Real Madrid maintain momentum in the game.

Federico Valverde (66' for Tchouameni) - 7/10

Just seconds after seeing his shot blocked in stoppage time, the Uruguayan attempted another one, but this time, it fell nicely for Bellingham to fire into an empty net.

Fran Garcia (73' for Fernandez) - 6.5/10

He was key to keeping the ball circulating for Real Madrid, completing all 12 of his passes.

Brahim Diaz (81' for Modric) - N/A

The AC Milan loanee created a chance for Rodrygo in the dying embers but the latter's shot stung the palm of Ronnow.