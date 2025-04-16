Real Madrid 1(1)-2(5) Arsenal: Los Blancos player ratings as Gunners rubbish La Remontada dreams with casual victory

Arsenal were unfazed by Real Madrid's late-stage UEFA Champions League pedigree and rubbished their hopes of a spectacular comeback in the second leg of their quarterfinal clash on Wednesday, April 16. The Gunners secured a comfortable 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu, sealing a 5-1 win on aggregate.

The north Londoners had complete control of the game despite having less of the ball and deservedly completed home and away wins over the Spanish giants.

The Gunners were awarded a penalty in the 11th minute after Raul Acensio wrestled Mikel Merino to the ground in the box. However, Bukayo Saka's tame attempt from the spot was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

The Englishman made amends for his miss in the second half when he opened the scoring with a delightful chip in the 65th minute after Mikel Merino threaded him through.

Vinicius Jr drew the hosts level two minutes later, slotting away an easy finish after picking William Saliba's pocket. Merino set up the winner in the third minute of extra time when he picked out Gabriel Martinelli to wrap up a famous win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois- 7.5/10

The Belgian keeper had a good game for Real Madrid against Arsenal. He made four saves, one of which was to deny Bukayo Saka from the penalty spot in the defeat.

Lucas Vazquez- 6.5/10

The veteran Spanish defender did not have his best game on Wednesday. He completed 30 of 32 passes, created one chance, and lost four of seven duels.

Raul Asencio- 6/10

The defender had a disappointing game for Los Blancos in the loss to Arsenal. He conceded a penalty, completed 36 of 39 passes, made two tackles, and won three of four duels.

Antonio Rudiger- 6/10

The German defender had a poor game for Los Blancos. He won three of nine duels and committed three fouls in the game.

David Alaba- 6/10

The Austrian defender was poor for Real Madrid in their loss at the Bernabeu. He completed 20 of 21 passes but lost three of four duels against Arsenal.

Federico Valverde- 7.5/10

The Uruguayan midfielder had a solid game for Los Blancos. He completed the most passes (53), created one chance, and won 10 of 12 duels.

Aurelien Tchouameni- 7/10

The Los Blancos star was decent alongside Valverde against Arsenal, but failed to control the match for the hosts. He completed 43 of 47 passes, won four tackles, and won five of seven duels.

Jude Bellingham- 6.5/10

The English star was disappointing for Real Madrid against Arsenal. He was dispossessed twice, committed two fouls, and won just one tackle in 90 minutes.

Rodrygo- 7/10

The Brazilian forward was lively for Los Blancos. He created one chance, took one shot, and won four of six duels.

Kylian Mbappe- 7/10

The French star played a good but fruitless game for the ousted European champions. In 75 minutes on the pitch, he created two chances, took two shots, and won three of five duels.

Vinicius Jr- 8/10

The Ballon d'Or runner-up was the best Real Madrid player in the loss to Arsenal. He bagged his side's only goal, created the most chances (three), and won the most duels (11).

Real Madrid Substitutes

Endrick- 6/10

The Brazilian teenager came on for the last 30 minutes of the game and put in a poor showing. He lost all five duels he entered and failed to test the keeper with any of his three shots.

Daniel Ceballos- 7/10

The former Real Betis star had a decent game for Los Blancos against the Gunners in the final 30 minutes. He completed 19 of 20 passes, created two chances, won two tackles, and won the two duels he entered.

Fran Garcia- 6/10

The Spanish defender came on for the final 30 minutes. He lost both duels he entered, made two recoveries, and failed to complete any of the four crosses he attempted.

Luca Modric- 6/10

The veteran midfielder came on for the final 15 minutes of the game but could do little to help Real Madrid avoid defeat against Arsenal.

Brahim Diaz- 6/10

The Moroccan star came on late for the Spanish giants, but could do little to help his side avoid defeat.

