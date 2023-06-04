Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao: Player ratings for Los Blancos as Benzema penalty earns final day draw | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Bilbao on the final day of the 2022-23 La Liga season.

Karim Benzema scored a penalty in what was his final appearance for the club to cancel out Oihan Sancet's opener for the Lions 23 minutes earlier. Los Blancos were outplayed by Ernesto Valverde's side in the first half and were lucky to have gone into the break with honours even.

Notably, Thibaut Courtois saved a penalty from Mikel Vesga in the tenth minute that prevented the Basque Country outfit from going in front. In the 49th minute, though, their persistence paid off, as Sancet fired home from close range to put Bilbao ahead.

However, their lead lasted just under 25 minutes, as Benzema converted a penalty after Eder Militao was left in a heap inside the box by Yuri Berchiche.

Unpurturbed, Bilbao continued to push for a winner, but it never arrived, as they settled for a share of the spoils. Real Madrid end the season with 78 points and in second place, while Bilbao finished eighth with 51 points.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 8.5/10

Real Madrid's hero of the game with eight saves, including a stunning penalty save on Vesga, Courtois, helped avert a big loss.

Daniel Carvajal - 6.5/10

He was largely solid in the game, making three clearances and two tackles, but went into the books late on for an ill-timed challenge on Yuri Berchiche.

Eder Militao - 7.5/10

The Brazilian was a rock in Real Madrid's defence with three clearances, two blocked shots and five tackles and also won eight ground duels. He also won the penalty in the second half.

Nacho - 5.5/10

Nacho was under the cosh for most of the time as Bilbao threw the kitchen sink but helped build from the back for Real Madrid with 97% accuracy.

Antonio Rudiger - 5/10

He was started out of position at left-back and endured a torrid time against Inaki Williams.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

He laid one good-looking cross for Benzema in the first half, but it was too high. Camavinga was largely anonymous and was taken off minutes before the hour mark.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

The penalty decision was a bit harsh for his foul, but Kroos was otherwise unstoppable, pulling the strings for Real Madrid as usual. He completed 18 long balls, won six ground duels and registered a 93% passing accuracy

Dani Ceballos - 7/10

The Spaniard made excellent recoveries and circulated the ball well.

Rodrygo - 6/10

He was largely anonymous and blazed a shot over the bar in the 89th minute.

Karim Benzema - 7.5/10

A frustrating evening for the departing striker but he was at least able to come away with a goal - his 354th and last for Real Madrid.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

Much like many of his Real Madrid teammates, Vinicius too wasn't at his best and failed to influence the game in any meaningful way.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes against Athletic Bilbao

Aurelien Tchouameni (58' for Camavinga) - 5/10

He replaced the ineffective Camavinga but returned an even worse performance.

Marco Asensio (58 for Ceballos) - 5/10

With a move to PSG confirmed, he, too, made his final appearance for Real Madrid but couldn't finish with a flourish.

Luka Modric (74' for Benzema) - 5/10

He picked out Vinicius with a nice cross in the 89th minute after Daniel Vivian had passed it straight to him, but it eventually came to nothing.

Lucas Vazquez (90' for Asensio) - N/A

He only had a few seconds and was brought on to merely see the game off.

