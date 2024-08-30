Real Madrid 1-1 Las Palmas: Player ratings as Vinicius Jr. penalty rescues point for Los Blancos against Canary Islanders

Real Madrid failed to secure a win in their clash against Las Palmas on matchday three of the 2024-25 La Liga season on Thursday (August 29). With one win and two draws, the iconic Spanish club now sit four points behind their eternal rivals Barcelona, who are on top of the table with three wins from three games.

The Madrid-based club fell behind early, thanks to an Alberto Moleiro goal, set up by Oli McBurnie in the fifth minute. The visitors drew level in the second half when Brazilian star and Ballon d'Or contender Vinicius Junior converted a 69th-minute spot-kick after a handball by Alex Suarez.

Real Madrid 1-1 Las Palmas: Player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

The Belgian keeper was decent in the match for Real Madrid, making one save and completing 89% (24/27) of his passes.

Lucas Vazques - 7/10

The veteran full-back was impressive. He created two chances and completed 80% of his dribbles (4/5) while completing 91% (39/43) of his passes. He won both his tackles and recovered possession four times.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

The German had a fine game as he completed 95% (58/61) of his passes and tested the opposing keeper from range. He won all his tackles and won a free kick for the team.

Eder Militao - 6.5/10

The Brazilian was not at his best in the game against Las Palmas. He lost possession twice and was beaten too easily for the opening goal. He did win both his tackles and completed 89% (54/61) of his passes in the game.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Despite completing 91% (21/23) of his passes, the Frenchman was not impressive today. He made 37 touches before he was taken off at halftime.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

The Frenchman completed 89% (70/79) passes in the game and won half his tackles. However, he was beaten too easily for the opening goal.

Federico Valverde - 8/10

The Uruguayan continues to look good for Los Blancos, completing 90% of his passes (54/60), 100% (2/2) dribbles, and 100% (4/4) long balls. Beyond what the stats say, he looked brilliant and cruised through the midfield.

Luka Modric - 7/10

The 38-year-old midfielder was decent for Real Madrid. He completed 87% (41/47) passes and made five recoveries.

Brahim Diaz - 6.5/10

The Morrocan put up a subpar performance and was taken off at halftime.

Vinicius Junior - 8/10

The Brazilian was busy in his 86 minutes on the pitch, bagging the equalizer from the spot and taking six shots in the game. He won all his tackles (1/1) and recovered possession three times to keep Real Madrid in the game.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

While the Frenchman completed the most dribbles in the game (5/10), he took nine shots and only two were on target. He is yet to find the back of the net in La Liga for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid Substitutes

Fran Garcia - 7/10

The fullback came on at halftime and was impressive. He completed 90% of his passes, tested the opposition keeper, and won all of his tackles in his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

The Brazilian came on and was transformative for Real Madrid's fortunes. He completed 87% of his passes, completed all his dribbles, and tested the opposition keeper once.

Arda Guler - 7/10

The Turkish midfielder came on in the second half and looked good in his time on the pitch. He completed 80% of his passes, created three chances, and recovered possession twice.

Dani Carvajal - 7/10

The Euro 2024 winner came on late and helped the team secure the draw. He completed 72% of his passes and won all of his aerial duels.

Endrick - NA

The young Brazilian came on late in the game and did not have enough time to influence the game in any meaningful way.

