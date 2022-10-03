Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna: Los Blancos Player Ratings as Karim Benzema misses a penalty in a frustrating draw | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna in La Liga on Sunday, October 2. The result meant they remained in second place behind FC Barcelona, tied on 19 points but one short on goal difference.

Los Blancos entered this contest with a perfect record, having won all six of their games so far. They were in second place prior to kick-off, one point behind leaders Barcelona, who narrowly edged Mallorca 1-0 in their last game.

Carlo Ancelotti fielded a full-strength lineup for this game. However, Thibaut Courtois missed out due to injury, opening the door for Andriy Lunin to step in between the sticks.

Real Madrid began the game with confidence, but were met with an equally determined Osasuna side. The hosts dominated possession and created the majority of the chances in the first period. Madrid endured a frustrating period in the opening stages as the visitors put in some hard tackles and maintained a narrow shape.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior created several chances between themselves but missed narrowly. Their best chance came close to the break as Vinicius crossed the ball into the box. Benzema met it with a volley that whizzed past the left upright. However, Real Madrid had their breakthrough shortly after.

David Alaba played the ball to Vinicius, who put in a curling delivery into the box which confused Sergio Herrera in goal. He was beaten all ends up as the hosts led 1-0 after 42 minutes. Real Madrid held onto their one-goal lead going into the break.

Real Madrid began the second half showing great composure as they passed the ball around. However, they were stunned by Osasuna just five minutes after the restart. Unai Garcia played a teasing ball into the box which Kike Garcia met with the back of his head and lofted it over Lunin. It was a spectacular goal as the forward had his back to goal when he took the shot.

Ancelotti made a plethora of changes as he looked to revitalize his team to try and win the game. They created several chances as Benzema and Vinicius continued to appear in dangerous areas. The Frenchman broke into Osasuna's box midway through the period and was brought down by David Garcia.

Nothing was awarded at first, but the referee was asked to review the play on the monitor. A penalty was awarded upon review and Benzema stepped up to take it. However, his shot hit the crossbar and bounced out of play as the scores remained level. He had another chance just a few minutes later but it was disallowed for offside.

Osasuna secured a big result as they held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. That said, let's take a look at the hosts' player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 6/10

Lunin had a decent game and made one save. He also distributed the ball with 94% accuracy. However, his positioning was erroneous at times as he was caught off-guard for Osasuna's leveler.

Daniel Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal had a good game at right back and often ventured forward to join the attack. He won five of his seven duels and made one tackle, one clearance and one interception. He also played one key pass, one accurate cross and one accurate long ball.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger had a good game at the heart of Real Madrid's defense. He won three of his four duels and made two clearances. He also played four accurate long balls.

David Alaba - 7/10

Alaba was good with the ball and distributed it well to help his teammates progress into the opponent's half. He provided the assist for his side's goal. Alaba also won two of his three duels and made two clearances and one interception.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy had a good game on the left flank on both the offensive and defensive ends of the pitch. He won four of his six duels and played one key pass, one cross and one long ball.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Ceballos made a good start to the game but was booked for a foul just before the half-time break. He completed 33 passes with 94% accuracy, incuding two key passes.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6.5/10

Tchouameni had a decent game and was subbed off just after the half-time break. He completed 46 passes with 92% accuracy, including three long balls. He also won three of his six duels.

Toni Kroos - 8/10

Kroos put in another masterclass with the ball at his feet. He completed 73 passes with 95% accuracy, including two crosses and a whopping 12 long balls. Kroos also made two interceptions and one tackle.

Rodrygo - 6.5/10

Rodrygo had an average game by his standards. He attempted three shots, with just one on target. He played two key passes, two crosses, one long ball, and also created one big chance which Real Madrid failed to convert.

Karim Benzema - 6.5/10

Benzema had a night to forget as he failed to score despite several chances coming his way. The biggest of them all was a penalty late in the second half which he smashed against the crossbar. He attempted four shots, all of which were off target as two hit the woodwork.

Vinicius Junior - 8/10

Vinicius scored a crucial goal for Real Madrid to take the lead just before the half-time break. He was slightly lucky as the goalkeeper was confused. He attempted three shots, all of which were on target. He completed five dribbles and won seven of his 15 duels.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga replaced Ceballos just after half-time and had a good game. He passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won five of his seven duels.

Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

Valverde came off the bench and was an energetic presence for the hosts. He played one key pass and one cross and saw both his shots blocked.

Marco Asensio - 6.5/10

Asensio came on to replace Kroos and had a decent game.

Eder Militao - 6.5/10

Militao came on to replace Mendy in the closing stages to add solidity in central areas for Real Madrid.

Mariano Diaz - N/A

He came on with less than five minutes left and did not play enough to warrant a ratings.

