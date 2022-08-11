Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt - Player ratings as Carlo Ancelotti’s side wins UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid put on a clinical display to win the UEFA Super Cup for a fifth time with a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday. Goals from David Alaba and Karim Benzema in either half sealed the victory for the Champions League holders.

In the process, Carlo Ancelotti set a record by claiming his fourth Super Cup title as a coach while Benzema became Madrid’s all-time second-highest goalscorer.

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 8/10

Thibaut Courtois was called into action early in the first half when he made a fantastic diving save to deny Daichi Kamada and keep the game goalless.

He became the first goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in a Champions League final and a Super Cup in the same year since Víctor Valdés in 2009. Calm under pressure and assured in his handling, the Belgian once again showed why he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now.

Dani Carvajal - 7/10

Dani Carvajal was a busy presence across the right wing, alert when defending and tireless in running forward when Madrid was on the attack. It was a relatively easy outing for the right-back, who was not tested much defensively.

Eder Militao - 6/10

Eder Militao barely had any work to do, with Real Madrid in control for most of the game. He, however, was out of place when Daichi Kamada was sent free in the first half, only to be denied by Courtois. It could have been a costly lapse in concentration had Kamada managed to find the back of the net.

David Alaba - 8/10

David Alaba barely put a foot wrong when defending and scored the crucial goal to put Real Madrid ahead. He has scored four goals in 47 appearances for the Spanish champions across all competitions, more than any other defender in the team since the start of last season. He also became the first defender to score in the Super Cup since Sergio Ramos in 2018.

Benjamin Mendy - 7/10

Like Carvajal on the right, Benjamin Mendy covered every blade of grass on his wing. He was untroubled defensively and found himself playing inside the Frankfurt half for most of the game. His runs forward helped in freeing Vinicius Junior from the attentions of the Frankfurt defenders.

Luka Modric - 8/10

Luka Modric has been getting better with age, like fine wine as the adage goes. The Croatian, who will turn 37 next month, rotated possession in the middle of the pitch, spreading the ball with ease, with short and long passes, and was at his creative best. Like football’s very own Benjamin Button, as one pundit put it.

Luka Modric with the Super Cup trophy following Real Madrid's defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Casemiro - 8/10

Casemiro made his name as a defensive midfielder at Sao Paulo and FC Porto. He plays that role excellently for Madrid as well, though he has now stepped up to become more of a box-to-box midfielder. He made crucial tackles and interceptions across the pitch, while also taking a couple of pops at goal from long range. His head from a corner set up Alaba for the opening goal.

Toni Kroos - 8/10

It was an all-action performance from Toni Kroos, who bossed the midfield. 120 touches, 97 of 102 passes completed, 12 of 14 long passes completed, three chances created and six decisive defensive actions — the numbers speak for themselves.

Fede Valverde - 8/10

Fede Valverde’s versatility has come to the fore over the last two seasons at Real Madrid. A box-to-box midfielder who is tireless and creative, the Uruguayan has also donned the roles of a center back, right back, and right winger without showing a drop in his performances.

His performances playing wide on the right have been so good that Carlo Ancelotti sees no urgency in recruiting a specialist right winger this summer.

Karim Benzema - 9/10

Another crucial goal from Karim Benzema, who led the line with discipline and played an important role in helping Madrid stay in control of the match. He has now scored 15 goals in 12 knockout games since the start of last season, which speaks of the Frenchman being a big game player.

He also became the second highest scorer in the club’s history, going past Raul Gonzalez (323) in 135 fewer appearances and is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo (450) on the all-time scorers' list.

Vinicius Junior - 9/10

While being key to the way Real Madrid attack, Vinicius Junior is also vital to unlocking Karim Benzema’s prowess. The Brazilian has assisted the skipper 16 times in all competitions, with Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio (3 each) joint-second on the list of assist providers for Benzema.

Real Madrid's Substitutes

Rodrygo - 5/10

Rodrygo made one good run with the ball, but there’s nothing more to suggest that he could break into the starting 11 anytime soon. He will most likely continue as a substitute for the majority of the season.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

In his short time on the pitch, Eduardo Camavinga added some urgency to the Madrid midfield and will play a key role if Carlo Ancelotti decides to rotate Casemiro, Luka Modric, or Toni Kroos.

Dani Ceballos - 6/10

Dani Ceballos came on with five minutes left in the game and made no impact on the match.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6/10

Like Ceballos, Aurelien Tchouameni also took to the field at the 85th-minute mark. While he made no impact, he will be happy to have made his official Real Madrid debut.

Antonio Rudiger - 6/10

Antonio Rudiger also made his official Real Madrid debut in the closing minutes of the game. The German has his work cut out to break into the starting 11, with Alaba and Militao currently looking like the first-choice defensive pair.

