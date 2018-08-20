Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: Hits and Flops from the game

Nived Zenith FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.66K // 20 Aug 2018, 12:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid kick-started their campaign with a comfortable win

Real Madrid cruised to a comfortable win over city rivals Getafe to kick-start their La Liga campaign on a positive note at the Santiago Bernabeu last night.

The Los Blancos put the disappointment of losing out to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup behind them as Julen Lopetegui's men fared well enough despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who had joined Juventus in the summer.

The hosts were comfortable in possession since the very start and never looked like falling prey to Getafe's approach of sitting back and trying to hit their opponents on the break.

Dani Carvajal opened the scoring for Real in the 20th minute when he managed to take full advantage of David Soria's inability to punch the ball clear from the area following a cross from Gareth Bale.

Bale, who was unlucky to bag a goal for himself in the first half, doubled his side's lead in the 51st minute when his powerful shot squeezed the ball past Soria, who was let down due to some shoddy defending from Djene Dakonam in the build-up to the goal.

Getafe failed to force the initiative on the hosts and were eventually overrun by the gulf in class between the two sides. On that note, let's take a closer look at five hits and flops from the game in Madrid:

#5 Hit - Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Carvajal was equally impressive in attack and defence for the hosts

The full-back was instrumental down the right flank for Real Madrid and he never looked like putting a foot wrong during the entirety of the game. Dani Carvajal, who scored the opening goal with a looping header that beat David Soria in the visitors' goal, was equally adept in dealing with the threat on offer from the pacey Senegalese Amath Diedhiou.

The Spaniard raised a number of questions to his counterparts, who had a torrid time dealing with Carvajal running up and down the flanks in relentless desire to help his team out at both ends of the pitch.

The 26-year-old was always willing to support his wide men and pushed forward whenever he sensed an opportunity on the night, adding to the woes caused by Marco Asensio and Bale after the duo had switched flanks from time to time to wreck havoc inside the opponent's half.

1 / 5 NEXT