Real Madrid 2-0 Getafe: Los Blancos Player Ratings as Lucas Vazquez shines | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid beat Getafe 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday. In the process, they took another step towards the league title by sealing yet another three points.

Real Madrid went on in search of an opener from the starting whistle but the visitors remained determined at the back. They defended with grit but the Spanish giants kept knocking. It was in the 38th minute that Real Madrid found the breakthrough. Casemiro opened the scoring for Los Blancos as he made a brilliant dive to head a perfect cross from Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid continued their advances in the second half as well and were rewarded for their persistence. Lucas Vazquez scored one past David Soria following a brilliant cut-back by Rodrygo to set him up.

They now hold a 12-point lead over second-placed Sevilla in La Liga. Barcelona are third, 15 points behind Madrid but with two games in hand.

On that note, here's a look at Real Madrid's player ratings for the game:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

A relatively comfortable game for Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian goalkeeper was hardly tested by the visitors as most of the action unfolded on the opposite end of the pitch.

Marcelo - 7.5/10

Marcelo started the game instead of Ferland Mendy, who missed the game due to an injury. The Brazilian showed glimpses of his former self as his attacking presence rolled back the years. Marcelo was a constant presence upfront and his link-up play with Vinicius was great to see.

David Alaba - 7/10

David Alaba did not have much defensive work to do since Getafe never looked threatening. The Austrian international was heavily invested in the buildup and orchestrated play from the back. Alaba completed the most number of passes throughout the game (82).

Eder Militao - 7/10

Much like his counterpart, Eder Militao was not much troubled by the visitors. He thwarted everything that came down his way and kept the defense in check when Alaba ventured higher up the pitch.

Lucas Vazquez - 8.5/10

Lucas Vazquez started ahead of Dani Carvajal and left his mark on the game. The Spaniard scored Real Madrid's second goal of the game to seal the deal for his side. Vazquez won three duels, made six recoveries, won one tackle, made one clearance and created three chances throughout the game. A great performance.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Eduardo Camavinga had a decent game. Although he had some jitters but was solid for the majority of the game. The French midfielder linked up well with his counterparts Vinicius Jr., Marcelo and Casemiro on the left.

Casemiro - 8.5/10

Casemiro was rock solid in the center. He scored the opening goal of the game and his dive to head one in was his highlight of the game. The Brazilian won two duels, made 11 recoveries, made one interception, created one chance and made one clearance throughout his stay on the pitch.

Fede Valverde - 8/10

Fede Valverde impressed yet again. The Uruguay international dominated midfield with his impressive workrate. He drove the transitions for Real Madrid from defense to attack. He won four duels, made 11 recoveries, made two clearances, created three chances and made one interception throughout the game.

Vinicius Jr - 8/10

Vinicius Jr in action against Getafe.

Vinicius set up Casemiro with an amazing outside of the boot cross. It was his 12th assist of the season in all competitions. Apart from that, he won eight duels, made three recoveries, won one tackle and completed four dribbles.

Karim Benzema - 7/10

Karim Benzema had a decent game. The Frenchman did not push too hard. He was key in the buildup play and dropped deep on numerous occasions to collect the ball. Benzema made three key passes throughout the game. He was replaced by Gareth Bale, keeping their Champions League game against Chelsea in mind.

Rodrygo - 8/10

Rodrygo was a bright spot on the right flank. The Brazilian set up Vazquez for Real Madrid's second goal of the night. Rodrygo created the most chances throughout the game (4) and looked threatening every time he advanced higher up the pitch.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes

Gareth Bale - 6/10

Gareth Bale made his first appearance at the Santiago Bernabeu in over 700 days. He did not have much to do as by the time he came on Real Madrid were already 2-0 up.

Daniel Ceballos - 6/10

Daniel Ceballos took charge of the center and sprayed the ball with effectiveness.

Marco Asensio- N/A

Marco Asensio did not have any impact on the game.

Nacho - N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.

Edited by Aditya Singh