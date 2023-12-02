Real Madrid 2-0 Granada: 5 Hits and Flops as Los Blancos secure easy win and climb to the summit | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid secured a straightforward 2-0 win over Granada at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday, December 3.

Los Blancos entered this contest on the back of four wins and one goalless draw in their last five outings. Their last game was a thrilling 4-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League as four different scorers sealed victory. Carlo Ancelotti went with a strong lineup for this contest.

Granada, on the other hand, suffered three defeats across their last five games, securing just one win in the process. Their last outing was a disappointing 3-1 defeat away to Alaves in which they grabbed only a late consolation penalty. Manager Alexander Medina fielded a strong lineup for this encounter.

Real Madrid made a positive start to the first half and dominated possession of the ball as they looked to put Granada under pressure early on. However, their time on the ball did not necessarily translate into shots on goal, with the hosts scoring one goal from just two first-half shots. Their visitors, on the other hand, could not manage a single attempt.

Toni Kroos produced a moment of magic midway through the period with an incisive pass through Granada's defensive lines. Brahim Diaz did well to get on the end of it and scored with a delicate touch to make it 1-0 after 26 minutes.

With very little attacking action, Real Madrid carried a narrow one-goal lead into the break.

The second half story for Real Madrid was similar in terms of possession and they finally spread their wings in attack as they created multiple chances. With 69% of the ball, they attempted seven shots, with three on target. Rodrygo continued in his rich vein of form as he smashed in a rebound to make it 2-0 after 57 minutes.

Granada, on the other hand, lacked any attacking threat as they failed to hit the target with their solitary attempt in the second period. Their struggles continue as the club is firmly in the relegation zone.

With the 2-0 win, Real Madrid move back to the top of La Liga after 15 games. On that note, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from this contest.

#5. Hit - Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Tight games in which teams get very little space to play with are the perfect occasions for players of Toni Kroos' caliber to shine. And shine he did.

The German maestro created the chance for Diaz's goal to put Real Madrid 1-0 up in the first half with a lovely pass showing great vision to beat three defenders with the weight on it. He controlled the distribution of the ball for the hosts and maintained a good tempo to their game.

Kroos passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including a whopping 17 long balls and one key pass. He also won six duels, making two tackles and one interception.

#4. Flops - Lucas Boye & Myrto Uzuni (Granada)

The Granada strikers struggled against a rugged and well-oiled Real Madrid backline and failed to make any impact on the game whatsoever. They had 42 touches of the ball between them but failed to attempt a single shot as they were effectively shut down by Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

#3. Hit - Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo had a good game and extended his hot scoring streak, making it seven goals in his last five games across competitions with an opportunistic strike.

The Brazilian was in the right place at the right time to smash in a rebound after the ball had ricocheted inside Granada's 18-yard box.

Rodrygo completed two dribbles, played one key pass and also won three of his four duels.

#2. Flop - Joselu (Real Madrid)

Joselu missed several chances before finally getting on the scoresheet in Real Madrid's 4-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League. That streak continued in this game as the Spaniard looked lackluster in and around the box.

Joselu was caught offside four times - all of which were great passes by his teammates but his eagerness to make amends meant he made the runs too early. He attempted just one shot in 70 minutes of play and had just 20 touches of the ball in a rather uneventful display.

#1. Hit - Brahim Diaz (Real Madrid)

Diaz had a lovely game and dominated the attacking play for Los Blancos. He scored the first goal of the game with a delicate dink over the onrushing Raul Fernandez to make it 1-0 after 26 minutes. He also passed the ball really well and created good chances for his teammates.

Diaz passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including two key passes to create two great chances. He completed three dribbles and also won six duels, making one tackle and two interceptions in the process.