Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona: 5 talking points as Los Blancos complete historic double | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid and Barcelona played out an El Clasico for the ages, with Los Blancos triumphing 2-1 at the end. The result leaves Real Madrid top of La Liga, level on 66 points with Atletico Madrid who play later, while Barcelona are a point behind.

Real Madrid and Barcelona began the match in an even fashion, before Los Blancos drew first blood in the 13th minute. Fede Valverde produced a storming run up the pitch, squaring it wide for Lucas Vazquez - who responded with a low cross which Karim Benzema impudently backheeled into the net.

Zinedine Zidane's side doubled their lead in the 28th minute, with Toni Kroos watching his free-kick cannon off Sergino Dest's back into the net, with Jordi Alba's attempted clearance off the line going in vain.

1 - @ToniKroos 🇩🇪 has scored the first direct free kick goal for @realmadriden in #ElClasico in all competitions this century. Fluke#RealMadridBarcelona pic.twitter.com/5CFkYyJfvR — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 10, 2021

Los Blancos came close multiple times as the half wore on. Vinicius Jr. was devastating on the counter, with Fede Valverde hitting the post while Lucas Vazquez forced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen into a great save.

Leo Messi nearly scored directly from a corner late in the first half, hitting the far post with Thibaut Courtois stranded. The Belgian keeper was on hand to make a point blank save from Messi moments later, ensuring Real Madrid went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

Antoine Griezmann came on at half-time and nearly made an impact as the rain came pouring down, shooting wide from an offside position. The Uruguayan made an important contribution without touching the ball, as his dummy allowed Oscar Mingueza to score from Jordi Alba's cross on the hour mark.

1 - Óscar Mingueza has scored his first #ElClasico in all competitions. He is the first @FCBarcelona's defender to score vs Real Madrid was Marc Bartra in April 2014 in the Copa del Rey's final at Mestalla. Courage#FCB #ClasicoEspanol pic.twitter.com/cSNq9XNwed — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 10, 2021

Real Madrid responded as the game wore on, with Vinicius Jr. hitting the post and Kroos miscuing a header with the goal at his mercy. Barca had chances of their own, with Mingueza nearly scoring again from a narrow angle.

With the game heading into the final moments, Barca were left incensed after Martin Brathwaite went down in the box under the close attention of Ferland Mendy, but the referee deemed it a fair challenge.

Advertisement

Casemiro earned two yellows in the 90th minute, earning his marching orders, with Leo Messi forcing Courtois into a save from the resulting free-kick. The drama wasn't over though, as Ilaix Mendez hit the crossbar in the final move of the game, with Madrid surviving to win 2-1.

On that note, here are the major talking points from a hugely entertaining Clasico:

#1 Karim Benzema finally ends his El Clasico drought

Karim Benzema scored Real Madrid's opening goal

Karim Benzema is in the best goal-scoring form of his Real Madrid career, so it was no surprise that he scored his tenth goal in his last nine games tonight. However, it was the Frenchman's first goal in his last ten games against Barcelona, and what a special goal it was.

Advertisement

7 - @Benzema 🇫🇷 has scored his last seven league games (nine goals) becoming the fourth @realmadriden's player to score at least seven games in a row in this competition this century after @RvN1776 (2007), Cristiano Ronaldo (four times) & Gareth Bale (2018). Feeling#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/nt7x4jPARB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 10, 2021

Fede Valverde and Lucas Vazquez were brilliant in the build-up, but Benzema's backheeled finish into the near post was delicious in its execution. The Frenchman was superb for Los Blancos throughout, with Madrid looking like scoring in almost every move he was involved in.

Such is Benzema's importance to Real Madrid now that Zinedine Zidane saw fit to preserve him for the Liverpool game up next, despite the game hanging in the balance. It's not rocket science, when Benzema has been involved in 31 of the 73 goals Los Blancos have scored this season.

#2 Leo Messi's final Clasico ends in tears in the pouring rain

Lionel Messi struggled to influence the game

It was emblematic of Lionel Messi's game tonight that his final El Clasico contribution was inadvertently blocking Marc-Andre Ter Stegen's goal-bound shot in the final moments. The Argentinian was shackled by multiple Real Madrid players tonight, with Messi crowded out for most of the game.

Advertisement

Messi is still Messi, and he did hit the woodwork from a corner, but he's failed to score with his last 25 shots against Real Madrid, including seven tonight. If this was to be the Blaugrana talisman's final El Clasico, it would be a crying shame.

Lionel Messi has not scored in #ElClásico since May 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo's final game against Barcelona for Real Madrid.



And this might be Leo's last Clásico. 😳#ElClasico pic.twitter.com/gKi4X0UEdZ — William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 10, 2021

It's been eight straight El Clasicos since Messi has scored, and he surely would have loved to have scored tonight. Perhaps this might motivate the Argentinian to stay, given he would not like to sign off having lost both games to Real Madrid and potentially missing out on La Liga as well.

1 / 2 NEXT