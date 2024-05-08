Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern Munich: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Joselu's last-ditch brace seals dramatic qualification | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals second leg on Wednesday, April 8. As a result, they progress to the final with a 4-3 aggregate win, where they will face Borussia Dortmund.

Carlo Ancelotti fielded a full-strength XI for this game as they made a positive start to the contest in the first half. Real Madrid kept the ball for nearly 60% of the time and also made good use of it in the final third. Most of their dangerous play was contructed down the left wing as Jude Bellingham, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Junior looked in fine touch. However, they hit the target just twice in eight attempts.

Bayern Munich were less effective compared to the hosts in the final third. They had limited chances in the final third but were accurate with their efforts. The Bavarians attempted just two shots in the first period and both of them were on target. They faced one setback in terms of personnel as Serge Gnabry had to be withdrawn and was replaced by Alphonso Davies.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich were deadlocked at 0-0 at half-time.

The second half was a similar story for Real Madrid, who picked up where they left off in the first half. They continued to push forward and create chances, with Vinicius and Rodrygo getting more involved in the game. However, it was Bayern Munich who drew first blood after 68 minutes. Harry Kane passed the ball to Davies on the left flank as the Canadian drove forward before cutting inside onto his weaker right and slotting the ball into the far corner.

Davies seemed to have scored once again just five minutes later but the goal was canceled following a VAR check. There was late drama in store for Real Madrid, who showed resilience until the end. They were gifted an equalizer in the 88th minute following an error by Manuel Neuer, allowing Joselu to score from point-blank range.

The Spanish marksman then sent the home crowd into raptures as he converted Antonio Rudiger's pass in the dying embers to seal a 2-1 win for Los Blancos. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 7/10

Lunin made four saves in a decent outing for Real Madrid. He also distributed the ball with 74% accuracy.

Daniel Carvajal - 7.5/10

Carvajal was solid defensively on the right flank and put in a great performance. He won eight duels and made five tackles, three interceptions and one block. He also played one cross.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

Rudiger had a good game at the back as he won two duels and made one clearance. He was also effective going forward as he played two key passes, including an assist for Joselu's winner.

Nacho Fernandez - 7/10

Nacho put in another composed performance in defence as he won three duels, making three clearances, one interception and one tackle.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

Mendy had a decent game off the ball but was unable to contribute much for Real Madrid going forward.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

Valverde played well as he passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including one cross. He also won three duels, making two tackles in the process, and also attempted two shots but could not find the target.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6.5/10

Tchouameni had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 93% accuracy.

Toni Kroos - 8/10

Kroos had a great game with the ball at his feet as he passed it with 94% accuracy, including four key passes and a game-high 18 long balls. He also won two duels, making two tackles and one interception.

Kroos also became the first player to reach their seventh UCL final in the current format.

Jude Bellingham - 7.5/10

Bellingham played well for Real Madrid as he passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including three key passes. He also won five duels and made two tackles and one interception.

Rodrygo - 6.5/10

Rodrygo had a decent game up front but could not test the goalkeeper sufficiently well as he attempted four shots, with just two on target.

Vinicius Junior - 8.5/10

Vinicius Junior had an eventful game in the final third as he attempted five shots, with three on target. He also hit the woodwork once with one of his shots. The Brazilian also completed a game-high seven dribbles and played two key passes.

Substitutes

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

Modric replaced Kroos in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

Camavinga had a decent outing for Real Madrid as he replaced Tchouameni.

Brahim Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz replaced Rodrygo late in the game and played well.

Joselu - 9/10

Joselu scored the all-important brace that took Real Madrid through to the final.

Eder Militao - N/A

He was brought on late in the game to shut up shop for Real Madrid but did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.