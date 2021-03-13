Real Madrid 2-1 Elche: 5 talking points as Karim Benzema scores last-gasp winner | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid staged a late comeback yet again to keep their 2020-21 La Liga title hopes alive, defeating Elche 2-1 at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

The win takes Los Blancos ahead of Barcelona, who face Huesca on Monday night, in the points table. Meanwhile, Elche remain in 17th place, a point above the relegation zone.

The first half was a fairly drab affair, with Elche containing Real Madrid quite well, and neither goalkeeper working too much. However, Dani Calvo brought the game to life on the hour mark as his bullet header from a corner bulged the Real Madrid net.

With Zinedine Zidane throwing on his midfield stars, substitute Luka Modric sent in a peach of a cross for Karim Benzema to head home in the 73rd minute. The Frenchman repeated his heroics in injury time, volleying a left-footed shot into the bottom corner to break Elche's hearts and keep Real Madrid's title hopes alive.

Karim Benzema has scored 15 LaLiga goals this season, the eighth season in which he has reached the landmark for Real Madrid.



A crucial brace today to secure all three points for Real.👑 pic.twitter.com/lZRfqad8kj — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 13, 2021

On that note, here are five major talking points from the game:

#1 Karim Benzema steps up for Real Madrid once again

Karim Benzema scored in injury time.

It's almost comical how often Karim Benzema has managed to single-handedly keep Real Madrid's title hopes alive this season. The Frenchman did so against Atletico Madrid last week and repeated his trick against Elche as well, just when all looked lost for Zinedine Zidane's side.

It's a testament to how vital Benzema has become for Los Blancos; no player in the La Liga this season has scored more goals than the Frenchman (6) after the 88th minute.

⚽️⚽️ vs. Elche



A 91st-minute winner from the Frenchman. https://t.co/b2nJYI1uvu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 13, 2021

There has been a clamour for the return of Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks. But Benzema is providing a quiet reminder of his abilities. He struggled for much of the first half, unable to profit as Isco and co. attempted to provide him service.

However, once Real Madrid's first-choice midfield came onto the pitch, it was inevitable that the Frenchman would make the telling contribution.

#2 Elche deserved more from the game

Dani Calvo scored for Elche.

With 72 minutes gone, Elche were staring at the incredible feat of defeating Sevilla and Real Madrid in consecutive games. Indeed, Fran Escriba's men did little wrong for much of the game, with only Karim Benzema's brilliance denying them some crucial points.

Dani Calvo's opening goal came in a spell when Elche ought to have scored another goal. They forced Thibaut Courtois into making a couple of excellent saves, while also having a penalty shout turned down.

Even after Benzema equalised for Real Madrid, Elche heads didn't drop, and they kept closing down gaps and stayed organised. Fran Escriba has surely turned things around for Elche, and they can take real hope from this performance if not the points. Safety possibly beckons for them.

