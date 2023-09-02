Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe: Player Ratings as Jude Bellingham wins it for Los Blancos with stoppage-time goal | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday, September 2.

Los Blancos entered this contest on the back of a perfect start to their league campaign and were top of the league prior to kick-off. Their last outing was a narrow 1-0 win over Celta Vigo away from home. Carlo Ancelotti named a strong lineup for this game as they looked to continue their strong run of form.

Getafe, on the other hand, have already secured all three possible results this season with a draw against Barcelona, a defeat to Girona and a 1-0 win over Alaves in their last game.

Expand Tweet

The first half saw hosts Real Madrid make a strong and positive start to the game in terms of possession as they controlled the tempo of the game. However, they were brought crashing down to Earth, conceding the first goal yet again. Getafe's forward Borja Mayoral took his opportunity and buried it to make it 1-0 to the visitors after just 11 minutes.

Los Blancos kept the ball for nearly three-quarters of the first period, attempting eight shots with three of those on target. They had shouts for a penalty turned down after Jude Bellingham was brought down in the penalty area midway through the first half. Getafe did well to carry their slender lead into the break.

Expand Tweet

Ancelotti made a double change at the break as Fran Garcia and Eduardo Camavinga were replaced by Nacho Fernandez and Toni Kroos. This seemed to work wonders as Real Madrid scored the leveler just two minutes following the restart. Joselu made it 1-1 in the 47th minute with a smart save to beat David Soria in goal.

The second half saw Real Madrid push forward in attack with much greater urgency than the first period. They had the ball for 80% of the time, attempting a whopping 18 shots with nine on target. Getafe custodian Soria had a busy night between the sticks as he made 10 remarkable saves throughout the game.

However, his one error cost his team the whole game as he spilled the ball straight to Bellingham following a save. The Englishman scored in second-half stoppage time to secure the 2-1 win.

On that note, let's take a look at Real Madrid's player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5/10

Kepa had a relatively quiet game and made just one save throughout.

Daniel Carvajal - 6.5/10

Carvajal had a decent game on the right flank as he won five duels, making two tackles in the process. He also attempted one shot that was off-target.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger had a good game in defense as he won six duels, making three clearances and one tackle in the process. He was booked for a foul late in the first period.

David Alaba - 7/10

Alaba looked solid at the back for Real Madrid, making two interceptions, one clearance and one tackle. He also played one key pass and four long balls.

Fran Garcia - 6.5/10

Garcia had a relatively good game at left-back.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Modric controlled the tempo of Real Madrid's midfield and passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including two key passes, two crosses and three long balls. He also attempted two shots on target.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Tchouameni was solid as a rock in midfield, passing the ball with 88% accuracy and winning 10 duels. He also made three clearances and three tackles.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga had a decent game in midfield, passing the ball with 89% accuracy, including three key passes and two long balls. He also won two duels.

Jude Bellingham - 8/10

Bellingham continued in his incredible run of form, netting the winner in the 95th minute following an error by custodian David Soria. He also played three key passes, won three duels and completed one dribble.

Joselu - 7.5/10

Joselu brought Real Madrid back into the game with a goal on the cusp of the half-time interval. He attempted a total of five shots, with three of those on target. He also played one key pass and was dispossessed just thrice despite playing the entire game.

Rodrygo - 7.5/10

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Rodrygo was a vital component for Real Madrid going forward. He attempted the highest number of shots by an individual, with nine attempts, but just one on target. He also won six duels.

Substitutes

Toni Kroos - 8/10

Kroos brought a lot of decisiveness and positivity to Real Madrid's midfield following his introduction for the second-half. He played seven key passes and seven long balls in a wonderful display off the bench. He was booked for a foul just six minutes after coming on.

Nacho Fernandez - 6.5/10

He replaced Fran Garcia for the second period and performed well.

Lucas Vazquez - 7.5/10

Vazquez had a great game for Los Blancos off the bench. He won five of his six duels, completed both his dribbles and attempted one shot on target.

Brahim Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz replaced Modric late in the game and played well.

Federico Valverde - 7/10

The Uruguayan replaced Tchouameni late in the game and played well.