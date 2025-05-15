Real Madrid 2-1 Mallorca : Los Blancos player ratings as incumbent champions win Carlo Ancelotti’s penultimate Bernabeu clash

Carlo Ancelotti led Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over Mallorca in his penultimate fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (May 14). The soon-to-be dethroned Spanish champions had a forgettable start to the LaLiga game, but bounced back to delay Barcelona's title celebrations.
The visitors opened the scoring in the 11th minute through Martin Valjent. However, Los Blancos roared back in the second half with goals from Kylian Mbappe (68') and Jacobo Ramon (90+5'), securing the win for the hosts.
Real Madrid player ratings
Thibaut Courtois- 7/10
The Belgian keeper had a good game for Real Madrid. He conceded once from the two shots Mallorca got on target, and made six recoveries and one save.
Francisco Garcia- 8/10
The Spanish defender had a fine game in Carlo Ancelotti's penultimate Santiago Bernabeu clash. He created two big chances, made two key passes and four recoveries, and won seven of nine duels. He also recorded a passing accuracy of 94% (76/81).
Raul Asencio- 7/10
The Spanish defender had a solid game for the incumbent LaLiga and UEFA Champions League holders. He completed 19 of 20 passes (95%), made five recoveries, and won four of seven duels.
Jacobo Ramon- 8.5/10
The defender had a solid performance alongside Raul Asencio. He scored the winning goal deep in added time, completed all 45 passes he attempted, and won eight of 14 duels.
Federico Valverde- 8/10
The versatile Uruguayan put in another fine performance at fullback for Los Blancos. He won two of four duels, made three recoveries, and completed 63 of 66 passes (95%).
Luka Modric- 8.5/10
The Los Blancos legend had a fine outing in Carlo Ancelotti's penultimate game at the Santiago Bernabeu. He provided an assist, made five recoveries, and won seven of 11 duels. The 39-year-old also completed 94 of 102 passes (92%)
Daniel Ceballos- 8/10
The former Real Betis star had a marked improvement for Real Madrid after his shocking display in their 4-3 loss to Barcelona in LaLiga on Sunday (May 11). Against Mallorca, he completed the most passes on the pitch (105/110), created four chances, and won seven of 10 duels.
Arda Guler- 8.5/10
The Turkish star had a good game for Los Blancos. He won six of 10 duels, created five chances, and completed 60 of 65 passes (92%).
Jude Bellingham- 8/10
The Englishman had a solid game for Real Madrid in Carlo Ancelotti's penultimate game at the Bernabeu. He created five chances, made five recoveries, and won five of 15 duels.
Endrick- 7/10
The Brazilian star had a solid game for Carlo Ancelotti's side against Mallorca. He won three of five duels and created two chances in the match.
Kylian Mbappe- 9/10
The Frenchman was the best player for Real Madrid on the pitch. He bagged the game's opening goal, completed the most dribbles (six), and created the most chances (six).
Real Madrid Substitutes
Jesus Vallejo- 7.5/10
The Spanish defender came on in the 64th minute of the game. He bagged an assist in the game and won three of four duels.
Gonzalo Garcia- 6.5/10
The midfielder came on in the 74th minute and put on a good performance for Los Blancos against Mallorca. He completed all seven passes he attempted from eight touches to help his side to victory.