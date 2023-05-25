Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano: 5 talking points as Rodrygo scores late winner for unimpressive hosts | La Liga 2022-23

Real Madrid left it late at the Santiago Bernabeu to beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1 in La Liga on Wednesday (May 24). Rodrygo scored the winner for Los Blancos just five minutes after Raul De Tomas had equalised for the Red Sashes.

Carlo Anceotti's men were favourites to prevail but were lacklustre in the opening stanza as Vallecano surprisingly dominated proceedings. However, in the 31st minute, Karim Benzema fired Madrid in front with a cool finish.

Determined to find their way back into the contest, Vallecano continued to pose a threat to their mighty hosts and clawed their way back into the game six minutes from time.

Raul De Tomas beat Thibaut Courtois with a powerful low-drive from the edge of the box as Los Franjirrojos were on their way to secure an unlikely point at the Bernabeu.

However, their joy lasted only five minutes, as Rodrygo restored the hosts' advantage with an emphatic finish at the far post, which eventually won them the game.

With Atletico Madrid dropping points later in the day, Real Madrid moved back into second place with 74 points from 36 games. Vallecano, meanwhile, who suffered their third straight defeat, remained in 11th.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 Real Madrid took the lead against the run of play

Playing at home against a side languishing in the bottom half of the standings, Real Madrid were expected to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Instead, they got run ragged by a spirited Vallecano side.

The Red Sashes were unexpectedly menacing and tested Thibaut Courtois a few times. Oscar Valentin saw a shot from 30 yards out tipped over the bar, while Unai Lopez fired straight at the Real Madrid custodian after finding space on the left.

Vallecano were in cruise control before Los Blancos went in front against the run of play. Federico Valverde cut open their defence with a through-ball for Benzema to strike home.

Out of nowhere, Andoni Iraola's side found themselves trailing despite having dominated the game till then. Just three minutes after Benzema's goal, Isi Palazon saw a shot parried away by the indomitable Courtois as the visitors sought an immediate response.

#4 Rayo Vallecano's celebrations cut short

Rayo Vallecano kept probing Real Madrid's defence in the second half and their persistence finally paid off in the 84th minute when Raul De Tomas got them back into the game with an equaliser.

On receiving a pass from Pep Chavarria, De Tomas took a touch before arrowing a low-drive beyond Courtois to make it 1-1 as the former Real Madrid man appeared to have taken a point off his ex-team.

Five minutes later, though, Rodrygo restored Real Madrid's lead with a clinical finish from outside the box to cut short Vallecano's celebrations.

#3 Vinicius Junior watches from the stands despite suspension overturned

Vinicius Junior was sent off in the 1-0 defeat aat Valencia at the weekend. However, his suspension was later overturned after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) deemed that the referee didn't make the decision after considering the entire scenario.

However, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had already revealed his matchday squad by then, and the Brazilian wasn't included. He was in the stands, though, watching his side play.

In the 20th minute, everyone inside the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas started applauding in a show of support for Vinicius, who was at the receving end of racial abuse in Madrid's last game.

It was a great gesture but also a reminder that football stands united against racism.

#2 Fran Garcia will be crucial for Real Madrid

Ancelotti confirmed after the game that Fran Garcia will return to Real Madrid, his parent club from whom he's now on loan at Vallecano.

A left-back by trade, he has been a revelation for the Red Sashes this season with impressive displays at both ends. The 23-year-old has also contributed five goals in La Liga (three goals and two assists).

Garcia has the talent to succeed at a big club and will be a crucial addition to Madrid's squad. With Ferland Mendy linked with a move away from the Spanish capital, he might as well make the position his own in Ancelotti's XI.

#1 Rodrygo stepped up for Real Madrid yet again

Karim Benzema might be the top scorer for Madrid, but there's a case for Rodrygo to have been the real MVP for the side this season. He has often stepped up in the big games or crucial moments and delivered.

On Wednesday night, when Los Blancos needed inspiration to find a winner with under seven minutes of normal time remaining, Rodrygo stepped up to the plate to fire home.

Rodrygo scored both goals in the Copa del Rey final, too, and both goals against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg. He also scored in La Liga wins over Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as well as a late winner against Real Betis.

Cometh the hour, cometh Rodrygo.

