Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano: Los Blancos player ratings in hard-fought victory | La Liga 2021-22  

Real Madrid held on for a nervy 2-1 La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to the side that saw off Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Eduardo Camavinga and Marco Asensio started in place of Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez respectively.

Both sides fashioned chances in the early minutes. Vinicius Junior had a goal ruled out for offside in the eighth minute before the deadlock was broken soon after.

Marco Asensio showed great technique to skip past several challenges before sending a precise cut-back into the 12-yard area. Toni Kroos rifled the ball into the top corner with a one-time finish to put Real Madrid ahead.

The game was more open-ended after that, with both sides fashioning good goalscoring opportunities. It was, however, Real Madrid who scored the decisive second in the 38th minute.

David Alaba sent a delightful cross from the left wing into the area from which Karim Benzema tapped into an empty net to put his side two goals up. The Frenchman inexplicably missed a sitter soon after when Vinicius Junior's shot was saved into his path.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden @MrAncelotti : "I’m happy because Rayo is a team that plays well, presses well. We managed to come out from their pressing from the back. We looked for quick opportunities to attack and we used our counter-attacks well." 👔 @MrAncelotti: "I’m happy because Rayo is a team that plays well, presses well. We managed to come out from their pressing from the back. We looked for quick opportunities to attack and we used our counter-attacks well." https://t.co/KzIMYg6ZpA

Vallecano started the second half on a stronger foot, forcing Real Madrid's defence into action, but the hosts soon regained the initiative.

Asensio and Benzema went close to adding a third, but it was Vallecano who halved the deficit. Radamel Falcao stepped off the bench to head home a cross from Alvaro Garcia to force a nervy final 14 minutes.

The visitors created two goalscoring opportunities in injury time, but failed to convert either of them. The victory moves Real Madrid back to the summit of the standings. On that note, here is how each player for the home side fared in the game:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

The Real Madrid goalkeeper stepped up when he was called into action, making some decent saves. There was nothing he could do about Falcao's perfect header, though.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

The Frenchman was not as attack-minded as Carvajal. But he still contributed while going forward without neglecting his defensive duties.

David Alaba 7.5/10

David Alaba provided the assist for Real Madrid's second goal.

The Austria international showed all the instincts of a world-class full-back. Alaba produced an exquisite cross to assist Real Madrid's second goal. He also contributed defensively, making one tackle and three clearances.

Eder Militao - 7/10

Militao made three interceptions, and ended the game with a pass accuracy of 88.5%.

Dani Carvajal - 6.5/10

The Spain international created two chances in the game before he was replaced by Nacho in injury time.

Toni Kroos - 8/10

Kroos opened the scoring with a wonderfully executed shot, showing the full range of his technique. He helped Real Madrid control the tempo of the game with his pristine ball distribution.

Casemiro - 8/10

The 29-year-old made four tackles and two interceptions in another all-action packed display in Real Madrid's midfield.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga contributed effectively at both ends of the field. He also hit the target with his sole effort on the night.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

The Brazilian did not get on the scoresheet. But he troubled Vallecano's backline, forcing Stole Dimitrievski into some decent saves.

Karim Benzema - 7.5/10

Benzema continued his talismanic ways by scoring what proved to be the decisive second for Real Madrid. He hit the target with just one of his six shots on the night before making way for Eden Hazard in the 83rd minute.

Marco Asensio - 7.5/10

Asensio gave one of his most assured displays in a Real Madrid shirt in a while, providing the assist for the opening goal. His impressive attacking display ended when he went off for Lucas with seven minutes to go.

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes against Rayo Vallecano

Eden Hazard - 6/10

The Belgium international came on with seven minutes to go. He had just seven touches of the ball; off one of them, he blazed a shot off target.

Lucas Vazquez - 6/10

The 30-year-old came on in the 83rd minute, creating one chance which went begging, though

Nacho Fernandez - N/A

He came on with a few seconds to go, but barely had a touch of the ball against Vallecano

Edited by Bhargav