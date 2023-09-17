Real Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad: Player Ratings as Los Blancos secure yet another win from behind to remain top | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid secured a deserved 2-1 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga on Sunday, September 17.

Los Blancos entered this game on the back of a perfect start to their league campaign. They won each of their four games, with the last one being a narrow 2-1 win over Getafe prior to the international break.

Carlo Ancelotti was keen to maintain his team's momentum despite injuries to Eder Militao, Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior. He fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Real Sociedad got off to a dream start as they became the third side to lead against Real Madrid this season with an early goal. Ander Barrenetxea was the scorer for the visitors as he was alert in the box in the early stages and slotted home a deflected cross into the box to make it 1-0 after five minutes.

With 64% possession and 10 shots, Real Madrid tried their best to get back into the game but hit the target just four times in a poor first half display as they trailed at the interval.

Federico Valverde sent the Santiago Bernabeu into raptures with a sweet strike from the edge of the box to level the game within a minute of the restart. Real Madrid made the most of their quick passing and movement to get in good positions before Real Sociedad could regroup into a solid defensive shape.

The hosts grabbed the lead at the hour-mark as Fran Garcia bagged his second assist of the night, running down the flank before firing a cross from the left side. Joselu rose the highest at the far post and headed the ball across Alex Remiro and into the net to make it 2-1.

Real held on to secure an important win, and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Kepa made four decent saves in the game and completed 30 passes with 73% accuracy.

Daniel Carvajal - 7.5/10

Skipper Carvajal had a great game on the right as he won nine duels, making five tackles and one clearance. He also played two key passes and attempted one shot on target.

Antonio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger had a decent game in defense as he won three duels and made six clearances.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Alaba was solid at the back as he won three duels, making three tackles and one interception. He also played five long balls and was booked for a foul late in the game.

Fran Garcia - 8/10

Garcia put in a great performance on the left flank as he won four duels, making three interceptions, one clearance and one tackle. He also provided assists for two goals in the second period. Garcia was booked for a foul just before being subbed off.

He was awarded Player of the Match for his two assists.

Federico Valverde - 8.5/10

Valverde had a great game in midfield and scored the leveler for Real Madrid in the first minute after half-time. He won seven duels, making three tackles, two clearances and two interceptions. He also played one key pass and four long balls.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6.5/10

Tchouameni had a decent game in midfield, passing the ball with 97% accuracy, including one key pass, one cross and one long ball. He was booked for a foul in the first period.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Kroos passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including two key passes and nine long balls. He also won two duels and made three interceptions.

Jude Bellingham - 7.5/10

Bellingham had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 83% accuracy, including two key passes and two long balls. He also won eight duels and attempted two shots on target.

Rodrygo - 7/10

Rodrygo had a decent game in attack as he attempted four shots, hitting the target twice. He also won six duels and played one key pass.

Joselu - 7.5/10

Joselu had a great game and scored the go-ahead goal for Real Madrid at the hour-mark. He also hit the woodwork earlier in the game. The forward won five duels and also completed one dribble.

Substitutes

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

Camavinga replaced Joselu shortly after the latter scored and put in a decent performance.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

Modric replaced Tchouameni in midfield as Real Madrid looked to shut up shop and control the tempo of the game.

Nacho Fernandez - 6.5/10

Nacho came on in place of Fran Garcia midway through the second period and played well.

Lucas Vazquez & Brahim Diaz - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.