Real Madrid 2-1 Roma: 3 Talking Points

Anakha Varma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7.02K // 08 Aug 2018, 11:53 IST

Marco Asensio scored Madrid's first goal of the night

Real Madrid wrapped up their pre-season tour in the US with a comprehensive 2-1 victory over a resurgent Roma - ready to replicate their form from their 4-2 victory over Barcelona.

Madrid on the other had also come into the game after yet another 'Remontada' against Italian Champions Juventus - with the Real Madrid youngsters putting in a stellar show in the second half. Here are some of the main talking points to sum up today's encounter between the two -

#1 Real Madrid run riot in the first half

Los Blancos were mostly unplayable in the first half as Julen Lopetegui opted for a near full-strength line-up - Dani Ceballos and Sergio Reguilon being the only youngsters to make the starting XI.

A beautiful inside-of-the-boot pass from Gareth Bale to find Marco Asensio in a 1v1 situation with Roma keeper Robin Olsen saw Madrid's first goal of the night just two minutes into the game.

Bale was involved once more, this time on the scoresheet, as he finished Dani Carvajal's pass beyond the keeper for Madrid's second - 15 minutes into the half. Roma played a high line and against the pace of Madrid's forward line, seemed almost suicidal.

With the payers constantly switching positions - especially Asensio and Bale on the wings, the Italians were outplayed for the most part. Madrid's high-intensity counter press and quick switch of play between wings also consistently caught the Italians off.

