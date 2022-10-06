Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: 5 Hits and Flops as hosts continue perfect start to title defence | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Real Madrid notched up a 2-1 win at the Santiago Bernabeu in their Champions League Group F game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday (October 5). Although there were a few nervy moments for the defending champions, especially after the Ukrainian side had pulled a goal back late in the first half, they were good value for their win.

With the hard-fought win, Los Blancos remain perfect in their campaign. They're atop the group with nine points from three games, while Shakhtar are second with four points from the same number of games.

Carlo Ancelotti's men began the game in whirlwind fashion and subjected the visitors' defence to a torrent of attacks. They were duly rewarded for their efforts when Rodrygo opened the scoring in the 13th minute. Madrid kept their foot on the pedal as Vinicius Junior doubled their advantage in the 28th minute with another well-taken goal following a quick-passing move.

At that point, it seemed the defending champions would run riot. However, the complexion of the game changed when Oleksandr Zubkov managed a stunning volley off a cross from the left wing to make it 2-1. Madrid became more circumspect after that despite creating a few more chances.

The visitors had their own half-chances to equalise but failed to capitalise on them. In the end, Los Merangues held on for a crucial three points with no goals coming in the second half. On that note, here're the hits and flops from the game.

#1 Hit: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Winger Rodrygo has always delivered for Real in crunch Champions League games, be it through his marauding runs down the flanks or his assured finishing. It was the goalscorer Rodrygo who stepped up on the night, taking a smart snapshot from outside the box that breached the opposition rearguard.

Apart from putting the hosts in the lead, the Brazilian was a livewire down the right and the main attacking impetus for the home team in the first half.

#2 Hit: Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

MOTM's this season tracker:



• Vinicius - 2

• RODRYGO - 2

• Valverde - 1

• Kroos - 1

• Tchouameni - 1

• Alaba - 1

• Modric - 1

• Casemiro - 1 MOTM’s this season tracker:• Vinicius - 2• RODRYGO - 2• Valverde - 1• Kroos - 1• Tchouameni - 1• Alaba - 1• Modric - 1• Casemiro - 1 ❗️MOTM’s this season tracker: • Vinicius - 2• RODRYGO - 2• Valverde - 1• Kroos - 1• Tchouameni - 1• Alaba - 1 • Modric - 1 • Casemiro - 1

Last season, Vinicius Jr. came close to becoming the finished world-class product he's destined to be. He has only carried on from where he left off this season as Real eye multiple titles with him playing a starring role.

A complete winger full of tricks, pace and astute finishing, Vini doubled the home side's advantage by dexterously finishing off a silken move midway through the first half. The Brazil international's goal proved to be the decider eventually.

#3 Flop: Shakhtar Midfield

The Ukrainians had lined up in a 4-1-4-1 formation to have overloads in the middle of the park. It was a strategy that failed immensely, as Real's three-man midfield, consisting of Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde, controlled the pace of the game from the outset.

Even in the second half, when Real were far more circumspect going forward, they held on to the ball with aplomb. Substitute Eduardo Camavinga also passed it along freely. Shakhtar failed to press as a unit in midfield and had minimal possession as a result, having to rely on counters to get a sight on goal.

#4 Flop: Real Madrid's Finishing

Picture this: Real Madrid took 36 shots on goal; 14 of them hit the target, and only two managed to find the back of the net. It wouldn't be untrue to say that Los Blancos attackers failed to turn up in their shooting boots and were guilty of profligacy in front of goal on numerous occasions.

Although his link-up play was up to scratch, star striker Karim Benzema was disappointing in front of goal. He fluffed his lines often and came up with lukearm efforts in advanced positions. Late in the game, substitute Marco Asensio had a gilt-edged chance to double Madrid's advantage, but his poor strike was deflected on to the woodwork and away to safety.

#5 Hit: Shakhtar Donetsk's counter-attacking

Shakhtar failed to get a grip in midfield and were constantly under a Real Madrid onslaught, but they did unleash venom when breaking forward quickly.

Not only did they score a worldie in the first half, the Ukrainian outfit could have leveled the game in the second half if they converted one of the openings created. Howeverm some poor finishing meant Real Madrid held on to their lead and a vital three points.

