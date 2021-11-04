Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Blancos player ratings as Karim Benzema double guides Spanish giants past spirited visitors | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Real Madrid overcame a spirited Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League to continue their march towards the last 16. Karim Benzema scored twice for the Spanish giants either side of a goal from Fernando, who levelled proceedings for the visitors before half-time.

The Brazilian smashed home a volley in the 39th minute to cancel out Benzema's early lead for Los Blancos after Vinicius Junior caught Marlon Santos in possession.

Despite their dominance, Carlo Ancelotti's side went into the break level, with the tie firmly in the balance. Benzema then restored their advantage just past the hour mark.

Shakhtar were a big threat throughout, testing Real Madrid custodian Thibaut Courtois with good shots. But the Belgian held his ground well in the face of the onslaught. On that note, heere are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 7.5/10

He couldn't do anything about Fernando's strike, but recovered to make some key saves which frustrated the visitors.

Dani Carvajal - 6.5/10

His passing was excellent, and he made some accurate long balls to push his side forward. But Carvajal's overall performance still left a lot to be desired.

Eder Militao - 7/10

Fernando was a big thorn in his face, but Militao did fine. He finished with three interceptions, and won six of his eight ground duels.

David Alaba - 7/10

Patrick's chest-controlled cross for Fernando evaded Alaba, who was caught out horribly. Otherwise, it was a decent game from the Austrian.

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

He drove forward with purpose, but the end product was lacking.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

Real Madrid's engine room, Kroos went about his business as usual. He sprayed passes all around, and got his side on the attacking foot with his delicious long balls.

Casemiro - 6/10

Shakhtar's high press was surprisingly good, and Casemiro struggled to cope with that. He failed to win most of his grounds duels and exert any influence in the game.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

The veteran Croatian saw two of his efforts blocked by the Shakhtar custodian in the first half. But his liveliness in attack faded after the break.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

The Spaniard looked dangerous on the ball at times, making good runs forward and laying three key passes too.

Karim Benzema - 8.5/10

The in-form Frenchman continued his terrific run in the first half of the season with another brace. That has taken his tally to 11 in all competitions. It was a landmark strike too, Real Madrid's 1000th goal in the Champions League; Benzema has scored 63 of them.

433 @433 Benzema just scored Real Madrid’s 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Champions League goal 👑😎 Benzema just scored Real Madrid’s 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th Champions League goal 👑😎 https://t.co/iDUc5lhggr

Vinicius Junior - 8.5/10

It was an electric performance from the Brazilian, who twisted Shakhtar in and out with his marvellous runs. He also set up both Benzema goals of the night.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra Vinicius vs Shakhtar:



• 2 assists.

• 2 big chances created.

• 6 chances created.

• 5/7 dribbles completed.

• 10/19 duels. Vinicius vs Shakhtar:• 2 assists.• 2 big chances created.• 6 chances created.• 5/7 dribbles completed.• 10/19 duels. https://t.co/MNmQ4HcMIn

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes against Shakhtar Donetsk

Nacho - 6/10

He replaced Carvajal in the 66th minute, and was tidy in defence.

Luka Jovic - N/A

The out-of-favour Serbian striker needs more time if he's to prove his worth to Real Madrid.

