Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos clinch historic 34th title | LaLiga 2019-20 

Real Madrid made it ten consecutive wins post-lockdown, as their convincing 3-1 victory against Villarreal confirmed their status as champions of Spain.

Zinedine Zidane's side came into the fixture four points clear of Barcelona at the summit and thanks to their superior head-to-head record with the Catalans, they needed just a draw to dethrone Barcelona.

Los Blancos went into the lead when Casemiro won the ball high up the field and played in Luka Modric. The Croatian, in turn, teed up Karim Benzema, who broke the deadlock with a smart finish.

Both teams shared spells of dominance but neither was able to find the back of the net, with Benzema's goal all that separated the sides heading into the break.

The second half continued in the same fashion, with Real Madrid trying to make the result safe. Sergio Ramos charged forward in a bid to force the issue and won a contentious penalty, which was upheld after consultation with VAR.

There was further controversy in the taking of the penalty, as Ramos stood over the ball only to roll it over for Benzema. However, the spot-kick was ordered to be retaken after it was seen that the Frenchman encroached the area before the ball was kicked.

Benzema himself stepped up for the retake and made no mistake from 12 yards, which all but guaranteed that Real Madrid were officially champions.

Thibaut Courtois was dazed after a challenge in the box and Toni Kroos hit the crossbar right before Villarreal pulled one back with an excellent header by Vicente Iborra.

Marco Asensio saw a late goal ruled out for a foul in the buildup but that did little to dampen the high spirits at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

Joyful scenes were witnessed at the full-time whistle with even the usually stoic Zidane allowing a rare smile. As Real Madrid sealed a historic league title after a fantastic victory, we shall be highlighting five talking points from the fixture.

#5 Real Madrid win 34th LaLiga title

Real Madrid are champions of Spain

At the start of the season, Zidane made it clear that Real Madrid's ambition was to win LaLiga this term and the 46-year-old has delivered on his mandate.

It was far from the swashbuckling Real Madrid sides we have seen in the past, with the buccaneering style replaced by a compactness that made Los Blancos notoriously difficult to beat.

They have been especially convincing post-lockdown, with all ten matches ending in a victory for the capital side. Although they still retain hopes of reclaiming the Champions League, the league was always the sought after prize.

Barcelona's shock 2-1 loss to 10-man Osasuna at the Nou Camp meant that Real Madrid would have been crowned champions regardless of their result. Still, they ultimately played their role in bringing the title back to the capital.

#4 Two-goal hero Karim Benzema completes redemption arc

Benzema has been in fine form this season

Having struggled in front of goal between 2016 and 2018, many opined that Karim Benzema could not be trusted to lead the Real Madrid attack. Those voices grew louder following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, who sealed an unexpected move to Juventus in the summer of 2018.

The Portuguese talisman created a void that was impossible to fill, but Benzema did his utmost and ended the season with 30 goals in all competitions. The Frenchman's tally was the second most in his Real Madrid career and the highest since the 2011-2012 season, although it ultimately counted for little as Madrid imploded spectacularly.

This season, the former Lyon man has continued from where he left off and earlier in the month, he climbed above Hugo Sanchez to move to third on the all-time top scorers' list for Real Madrid.

There have been all sorts of goals, from spectacular strikes to poacher's tap-ins. With his brace against Villarreal, the 32-year-old moved onto 26 goals for the season, which is not bad considering that many wrote him off as recently as two years ago.