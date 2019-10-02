×
Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge: Hits & Flops | Champions League 2019/20

Tony Akatugba
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
412   //    02 Oct 2019, 09:50 IST

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrating his goal against Club Brugge
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrating his goal against Club Brugge

Real Madrid managed to avoid defeat on Champions League matchday 2, as Los Blancos recovered from a 2 goal deficit to draw the game against Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernebeu.

Things got underway very early on in the 9th minute, as Emmanuel Bonaventure received the ball in the box and put it beyond Thibaut Courtois for the opener.

Real Madrid continued to carve out chances, however, a Luka Modric blunder saw Bonaventure racing towards the Madrid penalty area with the ball before lobbing Courtois for his and Brugge's second goal of the evening.

Real Madrid got back into the game during the second half, with Sergio Ramos scoring in the 55th minute of play. Casemiro made it 2-2 late on, as the Brazilian headed in a Toni Kroos freekick.

In this article, we highlight the performances of certain players in the game.

Honourable mentions: Simon Mignolet (Hit), Sergio Ramos (Hit)

Hit: Emmanuel Bonaventure (Club Brugge)

Emmanuel Bonaventure in actions for Club Brugge
Emmanuel Bonaventure in actions for Club Brugge

It was a wonderful performance from the 21-year-old Nigerian, as he was seemingly a man with a magical touch twice in the game, giving Club Brugge a healthy lead during the first half.

For his first goal, he received a pass in the middle of the Los Blancos penalty area and wrongly controlled the ball. That was however fortunate, as the poor touch wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois, and the big Belgian could only watch the ball roll past and into the net.

In the 39th minute, he dispossessed Luka Modric and ran towards the Madrid penalty area to chip Courtois for his second of the encounter. The Nigerian had a total of 3 shots in the game, with all hitting target. The Belgian team had a total of 4 shots on target in this encounter.

Flop: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois
Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois

The Belgium international had a terrible game, to say the least, as he conceded two goals which perhaps he could have prevented with better decision making.

For the first goal of the game, he went to ground rather easily, as Emmanuel Bonaventure's poor first touch completely wrong-footed the big Belgian who could do nothing but watch the ball roll past him and into the goal.

In the second instance, the 27-year-old came off his line too early, enabling Brugge's Nigerian forward to make up his mind easily, as the striker delicately chipped the Los Blancos goalie for Brugge's second goal of the match. Thibaut Courtois was substituted during the interval for Alphonse Areola who made a wonderful save in the second half to deny Bonaventure a hattrick.

