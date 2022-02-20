Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves: 5 Talking Points as Los Blancos return to winning ways | La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid thrashed Alaves 3-0 in La Liga to make a statement following their reverse at PSG in the Champions League in midweek.

Marco Asensio scored a peach of a goal to open the scoring for the hosts. The Spaniard curled in beautifully to beat Fernando Pacheco. Real Madrid looked hungry for more as they did not want to settle with just a one-goal lead.

Vinicius Jr scored the second of the night, capping off a beautiful team move to slot in from six yards. Asensio combined beautifully with Karim Benzema before the Frenchman set up Vinicius. Benzema then scored the final goal of the night, smashing one in from the penalty spot to seal the game.

On that note, here's a look at five talking points from the game:

#5 Carlo Ancelotti needs to trust his substitutes

Carlo Ancelotti against Deportivo Alaves.

Carlo Ancelotti has been called out quite a few times this season for not rotating his squad enough.

The Italian has found his core XI, and has not looked comfortable tweaking it. Ancelotti's stubbornness in not making substitutions till the 82nd minute of the game suggested that he does not completely trust the players on the bench.

It is difficult to believe players like Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, Luka Jovic, Eduardo Camavinga, Isco and Rodrygo cannot find decent playing time. Ancelotti needs to use more of his squad players to ensure the first-choice players are fresh at the business end of the season.

#4 Real Madrid have breathing space atop La Liga table

Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal.

With the Alaves win, Real Madrid have some breathing room after some indifferent recent performances.

Since the beginning of the month, Los Blancos have been subject to intense scrutiny. They coped criticism for their Copa del Rey elimination against Athletic Bilbao. Los Blancos followed that defeat with subpar performances against Granada and Villarreal in the league.

The final straw was the disappointing performance in the Champions League against PSG. However, the Alaves win has put them seven points clear of Sevilla, albeit having played a game more. Real Madrid will need this performance to turn around their Champions League tie against the Parisians in two weeks.

