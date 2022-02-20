Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves: Los Blancos player ratings as Karim Benzema penalty seals resounding victory | La Liga 2021-22 

Real Madrid overcame Alaves 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday. Goals from Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema moved Los Blancos seven points clear at the top of the league table.

The Babazzoros were hard to break down in the opening stanza, but Carlo Ancelotti's side upped the ante after the break, and were rewarded for it.

Asensio curled a banger shortly after the hour mark before Vinicius doubled their cushion. Then, in injury-time, Rodrygo won a penalty after being fouled inside the area by Florian Lejeune. Benzema nonchalantly converted from the spot to put the final nail in Alaves' coffin.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

The Real Madrid custodian wasn't tested enough, but didn't make a mistake whenever called into action, making two important saves. It was his tenth league clean sheet of the season.

Dani Carvajal - 7.5/10

He was actively involved in Real Madrid's attack, making his usual runs on the overlap while also driving to the centre on a few occasions.

Eder Militao - 7/10

The Brazilian mopped up all the loose balls around his area, and looked tidy in possession, but struggled to cope with Joselu's aerial threat.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

He was caught out by a long ball that nearly resulted in a goal for the visitors, but the Austrian was otherwise tidy.

Ferland Mendy - 7/10

The Frenchman was more effective at the other end of the pitch, laying one key pass.

Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

Strong on the ball and a lively attacking presence, Valverde produced two key passes. He came in for Toni Kroos, and justified Ancelotti's decision with a good performance.

Casemiro - 7.5/10

Real Madrid's battering ram was at it again, breaking down Alaves' movements with three interceptions, tackles and clearances apiece. Casemiro also made some crucial ball-recoveries.

Luka Modric - 7/10

The veteran was once again at the heart of everything good stemming from the home side. He also completed a staggering ten long balls from 11 attempts.

Marco Asensio - 8/10

It was a terrific performance from the Spaniard, who curled in a wonderful goal to break the deadlock for Real Madrid. He also created space for Vinicius to fire home the second.

Karim Benzema - 8/10

The Frenchman's link-up play with a class apart. He combined brilliantly with Asension for Los Blancos' second goal before netting a stoppage-time strike to apply the finishing touches to a routine victory.

That was his 27th goal contribution (18 goals, nine assists) of the season, joint-most in Europe's top five leagues (also Robert Lewandowski).

OptaJose @OptaJose in Europe's top five leagues this season (27 - 18 goals + 9 assists, level with Robert Lewandowski , 26 + 1). Galactic. 27 - No player has been directly involved in more goals than @realmadriden striker Karim @Benzema in Europe's top five leagues this season (27 - 18 goals + 9 assists, level with Robert Lewandowski, 26 + 1). Galactic. 27 - No player has been directly involved in more goals than @realmadriden striker Karim @Benzema 🇫🇷 in Europe's top five leagues this season (27 - 18 goals + 9 assists, level with Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱, 26 + 1). Galactic. https://t.co/f1C3jHgJWn

With 25 goals across competitions, Benzema needs just seven more to match his career-best season tally for Los Blancos.

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

He wasn't having a good game until the dying stages when he was rewarded for his perseverance with a goal. That was Vinicius' 16th goal of the season.

B/R Football @brfootball Karim Benzema assists Vinícius Júnior for his 16th goal of the season.



They continue to deliver the goods for Real Madrid 🍽 Karim Benzema assists Vinícius Júnior for his 16th goal of the season.They continue to deliver the goods for Real Madrid 🍽 https://t.co/gZThqJKzL2

Ratings of Real Madrid substitutes against Alaves

Rodrygo - 6.5/10

The winger took the game to Alaves with his direct runs and vision.

Dani Cabellos - 6/10

There was nothing special from him on the night.

Eden Hazard - N/A

He didn't have enough time to make an impact. A summer exit just looks imminent now.

Marcelo - N/A

The Brazilian was merely subbed to beef up the backline in the closing stages.

Lucas Vazquez - N/A

He only saw a few minutes of action.

Edited by Bhargav