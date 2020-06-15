Real Madrid 3-1 Eibar: Player Ratings | La Liga 2019-20

Real Madrid registered a morale-boosting 3-1 victory agains SD Eibar on their La Liga return.

First half goals from Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo took Real Madrid within two points of league leaders Barcelona.

Real Madrid recorded a comfortable victory on their La Liga return

Real Madrid hosted SD Eibar at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium as they aimed to get their La Liga title challenge back on track. In a captivating encounter, Los Blancos recorded a routine 3-1 victory in their temporary home, as a strong performance ensured they went within two points of league leaders Barcelona.

Toni Kroos got the ball rolling for Real Madrid in the fourth minute, as he slammed the ball into the top corner from inside the penalty area. The home side dominated proceedings and grew in stature as the game progressed, as they added two more goals before the interval.

Eden Hazard made his first start for Real Madrid since February and although the Belgian wasn't at his brilliant best, he unselfishly set up Sergio Ramos for the second goal of the game.

Zinedine Zidane's 200th game as Real Madrid manager ends in a win.



He's averaging a trophy every 20 games 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MRnQs0qHZm — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 14, 2020

Moments later, Real Madrid effectively put the game beyond all reasonable doubt, as Marcelo's driven shot found its way into the bottom corner shortly before the interval.

Eibar's resurgence was evident in the second half, as they dominated proceedings and threatened to claw their way back into the game. Their efforts were rewarded, as Pedro Bigas' shot founds its way into the back of the net in the 60th minute.

However, Los Blancos absorbed the away side's pressure and saw off the game comfortably in the end. As Real Madrid recorded a comprehensive victory on their La Liga return, here are the player ratings from an entertaining game.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Advertisement

Toni Kroos was one of the standout players for Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois: 6.5/10

The Real Madrid goalkeeper, much like the rest of the defence, was a mere spectator in the first half apart from a few routine saves. However, in the second half, Courtois was in the thick of the action, as Eibar threatened to claw their way back into the game.

After making a fantastic save from Edu Exposito, the Belgian endured a horror moment as he conceded a cheap goal. Courtois did make amends a few minutes later with a stunning save to deny former Real Madrid winger Pedro Leon, as he had the last laugh in after an eventful second half.

Dani Carvajal: 6/10

Carvajal had an assured outing but was relatively untroubled at the back for Real Madrid. Los Blancos dominated the first half and most of the game was played on the Eibar half, due to which the Spaniard did not have much to do.

However, when he was called into action, Carvajal was it his brilliant best on both ends of the pitch. He was withdrawn at the interval for Ferland Mendy, as Zinedine Zidane looked to keep the only fit right-back in his squad fit and fresh for the rest of the season.

Raphael Varane: 7/10

Varane was fantastic in the first half much like the rest of the team and held his own after the interval, as Real Madrid weathered the Eibar onslaught. The Frenchman has been one of Los Blancos' best players this season and underlined his importance to his team once again, as he commanded the backline after Sergio Ramos was substituted.

The 27-year-old was caught a few times in the second half but was alert for large parts of the game, as he made several crucial interventions after the interval.

Sergio Ramos: 7.5/10

Once again, Sergio Ramos made the headlines, as he got himself on the scoresheet in the first half. Having made a crucial interception, Ramos ventured forward with the ball and continued his run, as Eden Hazard teed him up unselfishly for the second goal of the game.

The Spaniard led the defensive line efficiently and was withdrawn in the second half for Eder Militao. Real Madrid looked a bit disorganized after at the back after Ramos' substitution but got the job done despite conceding a second-half goal.

Marcelo: 7.5/10

Marcelo takes a knee after scoring for Real Madrid. ✊ pic.twitter.com/WwJX28Ibz8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 14, 2020

Marcelo was another defender who got his name on the scoresheet, as the Brazilian was preferred to summer signing Ferland Mendy on the night. The 32-year-old is one of few players who performed well throughout the game, as most of them failed to build on their first-half excellence.

With around 10 minutes left on the clock, Marcelo was struggling with a reported cramp. However, the Brazilian international saw off the rest of the game, as he once again underlined his warrior-like spirit.

Casemiro: 6/10

Casemiro is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, but the Brazilian was not his usual self on the night. He was guilty of giving the ball away on a few occasions and was also bypassed easily in the second half, as Eibar attempted to claw their way back into the game.

Not his best performance, but it is understandable considering the standards he's set for himself and the lack of match practice.

Luka Modric: 8/10

Showed signs of returning to his best and was one of the standout player for Real Madrid on the night. The veteran Croatian was particularly brilliant in the first half, as he ran the show in the centre of the park and impressed with his sleek touches and turns.

While Real Madrid conceded a goal in the second half, Modric was in the thick of the action as he worked tirelessly to take his team over the line. He was replaced by Fede Valverde late in the game, as Real Madrid saw off the game quite comfortably.

Modric will look to build on his stellar performance and play a big role for Real Madrid in the business end of the season.

Toni Kroos: 8/10

Kroos set the ball rolling for Real Madrid on the night and was fantastic in the first half. However, the German and the rest of the Los Blancos midfielders were run ragged after the interval, as the visitors dominated proceedings despite failing to turn the game around.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder lost steam in the closing stages but his first-half performance effectively won the game for his side. Alongside Modric, the 30-year-old controlled the game in the centre of the park and was arguably one of the best players for Real Madrid.

Rodrygo Goes: 5/10

Rodrygo was preferred to compatriot Vinicius Jr, but the young Brazilian failed to make an impression despite his best efforts. While Benzema and Hazard combined for the second goal, Rodrygo was largely anonymous and looked a bit rusty.

The teenager also missed a good chance to score moments before the halftime whistle and was replaced by Vinicius in the second half.

Karim Benzema: 7/10

Benzema once again led the line to good effect for Real Madrid, as he worked his socks off for the entirety of the game. The Frenchman played a key role in Real Madrid's second goal, as he picked out Hazard in space, who eventually teed up an unmarked Ramos.

Benzema is an indispensable member of Zidane's set up and his form will be crucial if Real Madrid are to dethrone Barcelona at the top of the table.

Eden Hazard: 6/10

Hazard capped off his return to action with an assist, as he set up Sergio Ramos for the second goal of the game late in the first half. The Belgian maestro was not at his best, but showed signs of returning to top form as he made his first start since February.

Hazard's return comes as a timely boost for Real Madrid and Zidane will hope for the former Chelsea man to stay fit for the remainder of the season.

Substitutes

Gareth Bale came on with 30 mins left on the clock for Real Madrid

Ferland Mendy: 5/10

Came on for Carvajal and looked uncomfortable as a right-back. Mendy did what was expected of him in the second half and deputized for the Spaniard to the best of his ability.

Vinicius Jr: 6/10

The mercurial Brazilian showed glimpses of his outrageous pace, as he made a good impression and stretched the game after coming on.

Eder Militao: 5/10

Militao replaced Sergio Ramos and slotted in alongside Raphael Varane. The Brazilian was caught out once but Eibar failed to take advantage, as Pedro Leon slammed his shot straight at Courtois.

Gareth Bale: 4/10

Anonymous since coming on and failed to make an impression, as Eibar dominated proceedings after the interval.

Fede Valverde: N/A

The Uruguayan was subbed on with five minutes left on the clock and saw off the game for Real Madrid.