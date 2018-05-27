Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 3 Things That Went Wrong For Liverpool In The Champions League Final

Real Madrid conquered Europe for the third time in a row by beating a spirited Liverpool side.

Zeeshan Ali ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 03:07 IST 9.04K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

"We are the Champions..."

Real Madrid managed to make it three in a row, in Europe's most elite competition, when no team had managed to retain their title even once in its history. Zinedine Zidane has continued on his fairy-tale journey with three Champions League titles in his first three seasons as head coach of Los Blancos.

Jurgen Klopp's men fought well and fought hard, but a certain Egyptian having to walk off the pitch in tears seemed to knock out the wind in their sails. It felt as if they had gone down to ten men instead of a substitution owing to the injury as Benzema put his side ahead.

Mane managed to level things up from a well-worked corner before Gareth Bale stole the show and the trophy for the most successful side in the history of the competition.

Here are three things that went wrong for Liverpool on what was supposed to be the night when they reach their Promised Land:

#3 No Mo Salah

Ronaldo empathised with his Ballon d'Or competitor following his injury

So much was expected from the game, for so long. The start to the final in Kiev lived up to the billing with both teams quick off the blocks. Ronaldo managed to do a couple of flick-of-the-studs stepovers as he rampaged down the left side to find some room in-behind the defence before he looked to slow down the play before turning the tempo all the way up.

Liverpool managed to get past the first couple of minutes and it seems that helped calm the nerves a little on such a frantic night of high-octane football. The Reds soon hit the straps and grew into the game as the seconds ticked by.

By the end of the first fifteen minutes, the team from Merseyside had rattled the holders through some of that heavy-metal, gegen-pressing, vintage-Kloop football.

The much-talked about, the much-written-about front three started to affect proceedings with Sadio Mane looking the most-likely to further his team's historic journey. Even Mohamed Salah found himself in the box with the ball there to be hit, so did Roberto Firmino. Both saw their shots blocked.

Trent Alexander-Arnold too saw his effort saved terrifically by Keylor Navas. The Madrid keeper hung onto it too, when it seemed almost impossible to with the amount of power the Englishman managed to get behind it.

However, none of the half-chances were put away by the underdogs and that proved to be the difference between the sides. Apart from a host of other things, chief among which was the heart-breaking departure of the Egyptian.

Suddenly, Liverpool were without their super-hero, out with a shoulder injury around the half-hour mark, after he was hauled to the ground by Sergio "who else" Ramos. We can only hope and pray this doesn't affect his possibilities of making it to Russia.

Come on, Mo! Get better soon!

Also read: Salah Nation: A tale of second-chances