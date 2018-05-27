Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points from the Champions League Final

Real Madrid won their third consecutive title and 13th European Cup overall

Real Madrid beat Liverpool to win the Champions League final in Kyiv

93 minutes was all Real Madrid needed to dismantle Liverpool and win the UEFA Champions League final 3-1 in Kyiv on Saturday. Karim Benzema opened the scoring before a brace from Gareth Bale sealed the deal and Real Madrid's 13th Champions League title.

Sadio Mane scored a consolation goal but Liverpool never really looked to be in the contest following Mohamed Salah's injury. Loris Karius' mistakes in the second half also cost the Reds dearly as Real Madrid completed the 'three-peat'.

Here are the major talking points from the game.

#1 Liverpool disrupt Real Madrid with intense press in first half

Liverpool pressed and pressed in the first half

As soon as the game kicked off, one thing was certain. Liverpool were going to play with the pedal to the metal.

Real Madrid simply failed to get going at the start of the first half as the Reds pressed hard. They swarmed Real's players when they had the ball and targeted them when they tried to push the ball out wide.

While Luka Modric was able to escape the press, Toni Kroos struggled in the initial stages. The German was unable to exert control and even misplaced a couple of crucial passes when Real could have threatened Liverpool.

The press was working very well for Liverpool with their full-backs pushing forward to stretch the defence and provide them with extra bodies in attack. Trent Alexander-Arnold even had a shot on target that was snuffed out well by Keylor Navas.

Salah was marked tightly by Real's defence and so he was trying to play provider for Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino who made themselves very busy in the final third.