Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool - Champions League: 3 things that went right for Madrid

Gareth Bale's match-winning performance helped Real Madrid to their 3rd consecutive Champions League title. What went right for Los Blancos?

Aakanksh Sanketh ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2018, 03:46 IST

Real Madrid celebrate after winning their third consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy

As Kiev filled up ahead of the widely anticipated UEFA Champions League final between defending champions Real Madrid and Liverpool, most eyes were on the mouth-watering Cristiano Ronaldo vs Mohamed Salah matchup.

The single most significant club match of the season, the final certainly lived up to its billing as both sides played out an intense match, despite Real Madrid eventually triumphing on the back of a couple of horrific errors from Liverpool's goalkeeper, Loris Karius.

Despite a positive start for Jurgen Klopp's men, a tragic tangle with Sergio Ramos in the 24th minute forced Mohamed Salah to leave the pitch in tears soon after, arguably putting the Merseysiders on the backfoot.

Ultimately, the night belonged to Los Blancos' super-sub Gareth Bale, who came off the bench to score an all-important historic brace to seal the tie.

On that note, here is a look at 3 things that went right for Real Madrid as they became the first team in history to win 3 consecutive UEFA Champions League titles:

#3 The Salah handicap

Mohamed Salah leaves the pitch in tears after picking up an early injury

Ahead of the expectedly intense final, Zinedine Zidane's greatest challenge was always going to be the task of keeping Mohamed Salah in check. Unfortunately for Liverpool, it was fate who executed it in the cruellest fashion.

A controversial run-in with Sergio Ramos early in the game saw the Egyptian talisman land awkwardly on his shoulder before subsequently walking off in tears a few minutes later. The Premier League's Player of the Year's removal visibly blunted Liverpool's attack as they failed to pierce Madrid's defence like they have to other defences all season.

Despite Sadio Mane's solitary goal, Madrid seemed perfectly suited to negate Liverpool's attack thereafter as Keylor Navas did his bit to keep the ball out of his own net, eventually giving Madrid a comfortable and commanding victory.

Here is a look at the collision:

Foul or not? You decide.

At the time of publishing, early diagnosis state that Salah has reportedly dislocated his shoulder and could miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Let's hope he recovers in time as a man of his calibre certainly deserves to play at the grandest stage of them all. Especially after the season he has had.