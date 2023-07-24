Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan: 5 talking points as Los Blancos stage incredible comeback in first pre-season game | Club Friendlies 2023 

Real Madrid came from behind to beat AC Milan 3-2 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in California in their first pre-season game of the summer on Sunday (July 24).

A brace from Federico Valverde followed by a late winner from Vinicius Junior wiped out the Rossoneri's first-half lead. Fikayo Tomori had put the Serie A giants ahead with a lovely header off Christian Pulisic corner in the 25th minute. Seventeen minutes later, Luka Romero doubled their advantage as Milan were cruising.

In the second half, though, Real Madrid turned the game on its head. Valverde netted in the 57th and 59th minutes to bring the Spanish behemoths level. Manager Carlo Ancelotti made numerous changes, with several first-team stars entering the fray, and his side looked more dangerous and clinically opened up Milan.

In the 84th minute, their turnaround was complete, as Vinicius rounded off a fabulous cross from Luka Modric by firing beyond Sportiello to make it 3-2 for Madrid. They next play Manchester United on Wednesday (July 26), while Milan play domestic rivals Juventus the next day.

On that note, here are the five talking points from the game:

#5 A game of two halves

Real Madrid were the favourites to prevail, but Milan looked better in the opening half and went into the break with a 2-0 lead.

The Rossoneri employed a high press, looking aggressive off the ball, and it seemed to work. After the break, though, Los Blancos bounced back, with Federico Valverde netting a quickfire brace.

In the 84th minute, the Spanish team's persistence paid off as they start their pre-season on a winning note.

#4 Impressive debuts for Bellingham and Pulisic

Real Madrid and AC Milan both saw a few players make their debuts, but Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Milan's Christian Pulisic stood out.

Signed on a €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund, Bellingham played off Joselu and Brahim Diaz in a 4-4-2 diamond and looked bright. He moved the ball around quickly and worked well in tight spaces.

His link-ups with Eduardo Camavinga and Valverde were clinical, almost like he has been playing with them for ages. He completed four dribbles and won as many ground duels too.

Speaking of Pulisic, 'Captain America' ended his Chelsea nightmare and joined Milan this summer. He marked his first appearance in the fabled red and black of the Rossoneri, and suffice to say, he made a good impression.

The 24-year-old was a big threat from the left flank, constantly bombing into Real Madrid's box from the flank. He also set up Tomori's goal with an accurate corner and laid out three key passes.

#3 Luka Modric is still Luka Modric

Luka Modric turns 38 in September but continues to play like he's in the prime of his career. The Croatian came off the bench in the second half and assisted Vinicius for the winner with a superb long-range pass.

Real Madrid were in cruise control in the seocnd half as Milan went off the boil. Their defence was in sixes and sevens, while opposition players enjoyed large swathes of spaces at the back.

In the 84th minute, Modric found Vinicius in a good position, and lifted a cross that fell perfectly to the Brazilian, who evaded the challenge from two Milan players before firing beyond Sportiello.

The vision, touch, accuracy - everything about that cross was top notch - and perfectly exemplified the player that Modric is.

#2 Milan undone by individual errors

AC Milan outdid themselves in the first half by racing to a 2-0 lead and executing their high press impressively. In the second half, though, the narrative changed, with Real Madrid in the driving seat.

They were also helped by individual mistakes from Marco Sportiello and Fikayo Tomori. Firstly, Sportiello failed to control Valverde's shot from range that came right at him, spilling it for the ball to eventually crash into the back of the net.

Minutes later, Tomori, who scored for Milan in the first half, made a terrible back pass that Valverde intercepted before making another cool finish. Just like that, Real Madrid were level.

#1 Real Madrid begin life without Karim Benzema

For the first time in 14 years, Real Madrid begin their pre-season without Karim Benzema. The Frenchman drew an amazing chapter at the club to a close this summer and joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad.

With 354 goals in 648 games and 14 titles, Benzema will go down in history as one of Madrid's greatest players, and it's impossible to replace a player of his ilk, per se.

Nonetheless, Los Blancos will need a new No. 9 to lead the side, as there's a void that needs to be filled to compete for multiple trophies. Kylian Mbappe is once again linked with the club after informing PSG that he won't be extending his contract beyond 2024, but the Copa del Rey champions haven't made a bid yet.

Interesting times ahead.