Real Madrid 3-2 Leganes: Player Ratings as Mbappe hits brace and Bellingham scores in a comeback win for Los Blancos | LaLiga 2024-25

Real Madrid came from behind to secure a thrilling 3-2 win against Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on Saturday, March 29.

As a result, Los Blancos move level on points with Barcelona with 63, but trail their arch-rivals on goal difference. The visitors, on the other hand, remain in the drop zone as they are 18th with 27 points from 29 matches.

Real Madrid came out of the blocks looking determined to put in a dominant performance and it was evident with their 75% possession in the first half. As a result, they had the ball for extended spells and created several openings, attempting 11 shots in the first half. However, Los Blancos lacked accuracy, with just five of those shots on target.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring with a penalty after 32 minutes to make it 1-0 to Real Madrid. However, Leganes were no pushovers and turned the game on its head before the half-time break. Diego Garcia leveled things just a minute after the visitors fell behind, while Dani Raba scored to give Leganes an unexpected lead before the half-time interval.

The scoreline did not remain that way for long, though, as Jude Bellingham restored parity in the contest immediately after the restart. Real Madrid players combined for a lovely move in and around Leganes' 18-yard box before the Englishman fired a shot that hit the left upright. Shortly after, the ball fell kindly at his feet and he converted at the second time of asking.

The game took a heated turn as players from both sides received yellow cards at regular intervals. Both managers also decided to make multiple changes to tilt the tie in their favour. However, Leganes' resistance was wearing and they conceded in the 76th minute to fall behind once again. This time, Fran Garcia set up Kylian Mbappe during a free-kick routine from which the Frenchman scored.

Real Madrid held on to secure a crucial 3-2 win against Leganes, and on that note, here are their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 6.5/10

Lunin made two saves in this match and completed 12 passes with perfect accuracy, including four long balls to Real Madrid's pacey forwards.

Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

Vazquez had a decent game in defense as he won two of his three duels and also played two key passes.

Raul Asencio - 7/10

Despite receiving a yellow card, Asensio was composed at the back for Los Blancos as he won nine of 10 duels. He also played one key pass.

Antionio Rudiger - 6.5/10

Rudiger had a decent game at the back as he won three of his four duels in defense, making two clearances as well.

Fran Garcia - 8/10

Garcia played a crucial role in Real Madrid's third goal as he laid off the ball to Mbappe. He won all seven of his duels, making two clearances and two interceptions as well.

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric passed the ball with 93% accuracy, including one key pass and five long balls. He also attempted two shots off-target and won two duels.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga had a decent game in midfield for Real Madrid as he won four duels and passed the ball with 91% accuracy.

Arda Guler - 8.5/10

Guler had a good game in midfield as he played four key passes and two accurate crosses. He also attempted one shot on target and won three of his four duels.

Jude Bellingham - 9/10

Bellingham had a great game in midfield as he played two key passes, completed five dribbles and also won an incredible 14 duels. He also scored a goal early in the second half to make it 2-2.

Brahim Diaz - 6/10

Unlike his attacking partners, Diaz had a subpar performance and could not make a positive impact on the match.

Kylian Mbappe - 8.5/10

Mbappe got on the scoresheet on either side of half-time to play a crucial role in securing a narrow win for Real Madrid.

Substitutes

Rodrygo - 7/10

He replaced Guler in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

He replaced Diaz in the second period but could not make an impact on the result.

Federico Valverde - 6.5/10

He replaced Vazquez in the second half and played well.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6.5/10

He replaced Modric late in the contest and helped Real Madrid secure the win.

