Real Madrid: 3 Forgotten Players who are still in Los Blancos' squad

2018-19 turned out to be a frustratingly poor season for Los Blancos. They finished third in La Liga,19 points behind champions Barcelona and even failed to win the Champions League for the first time in three years as a spirited Ajax side knocked them out in the round of 16.

With the legendary Zinedine Zidane back as the manager, many have called for new signings to be made to freshen up an ageing squad. However, with such a big roster, fans don't realise that they still have some players available, whom they have completely forgotten about. These players have quietly been playing their football and have gone unnoticed in recent years. So, let's take a look and see what's in store for them.

#3 Álvaro Tejero

Álvaro Tejero was once considered to be a super talent and seen as the next Nacho as he could play in multiple positions in defence. He made his debut in the Copa Del Rey against Cadiz in the 2016-17 season and hopes were high from him. However, he failed to break into Madrid's first team and as a result, his development stalled.

He spent the 2018-19 season out on loan at Albacete Balompié in the Segunda División, due to a lack of playing time he got at Real.

With the likes of Marcelo, Sergio Reguilón and Dani Carvajal all ahead of him and only a year left in his contract, it would be best for him to move to a club that would be willing to make him a regular first-team player. Fortunately for him, Werder Bremen have shown interest and it would certainly be a good transfer for the Spaniard.

