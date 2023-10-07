Real Madrid 4-0 Osasuna: Player Ratings as Jude Bellingham continues in his rich vein of form for Los Blancos | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid secured a commanding 4-0 win over Osasuna on Saturday, October 7 to cement their place at the La Liga summit.

Los Blancos came from behind to defeat Napoli 3-2 away from home in their midweek encounter as they maintained their perfect start in the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti went with a new-look backline for this game as Aurelien Tchouameni was deployed as a center-back.

Real Madrid got off to a lovely start as Jude Bellingam grabbed an early goal to make it 1-0 after just nine minutes. Daniel Carvajal showed great presence of mind to shift the ball outside, before cutting it back to the Englishman, who timed his run into the box to perfection. Osasuna were on the backfoot and it remained that way until the final whistle.

Surprisingly, it was the visitors who had more shots in the first half as they fired five attempts goalwards but failed to hit the target even once. Real Madrid led 1-0 at the interval.

Jude Bellingham began the second half as he had done the first, scoring nine minutes after the restart. This time it was Federico Valverde who set him up with a sharp pass into the box. The Uruguayan grabbed his second assist of the night just 11 minutes later as he put Vinicius Junior through on goal. The Brazilian rounded the keeper and tapped in to make it 3-0.

Vinicius then turned provider himself, providing an assist for Joselu in the 70th minute to round off the scoring. He split Osasuna's defenders with a lovely pass to the Spaniard in open space as he smashed it past Sergio Herrera to make it 4-0.

Real Madrid cruised to a 4-0 win over Osasuna, and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7/10

Kepa faced just one shot on target and made a good save to keep it out.

Daniel Carvajal - 7/10

Carvajal had a good game as he provided an assist for Real Madrid's first goal. He also won two duels and played three long balls.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Despite being booked for a foul, Tchouameni had a good game. He won six duels, making two clearances and two interceptions. He also played two key passes and eight long balls.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger was shown a yellow card as well but had a decent game at the back, winning two duels and playing four long balls.

Ferland Mendy - 7/10

Mendy won three duels and made two interceptions in a decent outing.

Federico Valverde - 9.5/10

Valverde had an incredible game as he provided two assists. He also won six duels, making four tackles and one interception. He also played five key passes and three long balls.

Luka Modric - 7.5/10

Modric was Real Madrid's captain for the night and performed well. He played three key passes and nine long balls. Modric also won two duels, making two tackles.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

Camavinga had a good game in midfield and looked composed both on and off the ball.

Jude Bellingham - 9/10

Bellingham continued in his rich vein of form as he netted twice in a rout. He also won three duels, making two interceptions and two tackles.

Joselu - 7/10

Joselu had a decent game as he grabbed a goal in the second half.

Vinicius Junior - 8.5/10

Vinicius played well as he grabbed one goal and one assist. He won two duels, played one key pass and completed one dribble.

Substitutes

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Kroos replaced Camavinga and had a decent game.

Dani Ceballos - 6.5/10

Ceballos replaced Bellingham and put in a decent performance in midfield.

Rodrygo - 5.5/10

Rodrygo came on late in the game and missed two big chances that could have made the scoreline even more emphatic for Real Madrid.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

Vazquez replaced Carvajal late in the game and put in an encouraging cameo.

Brahim Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz replaced Modric late in the game and played well.