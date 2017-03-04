La Liga 2016-17: Real Madrid 4 - 1 Eibar: 5 Talking Points

Madrid strolled to victory against Eibar, as they hit their stride before their crucial Champions league encounter against Napoli

by Anirudh Menon Top 5 / Top 10 04 Mar 2017, 23:14 IST

Away wins in the Basque country do not come easier than this. After three ruthless goals in the first half (2 from Benzema, 1 from James Rodriguez) the cherry on top of the pretty easy-to-bake cake that Zidane had cooking at the unusually subdued Ipurua. In the second half, Eibar showed their spine by getting a goal back through Ruben Pena, but by then Marco Asensio had already scored and as the ever-brilliant Sunny Sagar had said in his live commentary, the game had been killed off at the hour mark by that goal.

Here are the five things we learnt from a game that failed to live up to expectations, at least from Eibar’s side.

The performance of the second-string for Madrid show their class in depth

Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and James Rodriguez are second-string, whether the expensive Colombian wants to admit it or not. They, though, showed that Madrid's second string is still good enough to take out a team that is 7th in the league and score 4 against a team that hadn't conceded more than three goals the whole season (this includes a game against a full strength Barcelona). James showed that he is regaining his form, and his subtle class on the ball shown through while both Asensio and Vazquez showed the hunger that every coach wants to see from the youngsters in his squad. They allied this hunger with some great football on the pitch, and what more could you really ask for as a coach?

Danilo, meanwhile, was impressive defensively – a rarity since he’s turned out for Los Blancos and Pepe made good use of his return to find his feet and put in a couple of meaty tackles. Nacho Fernandez’s versatility, meanwhile, came to the fore as he kept the dangerous Pedro Leon quite all day (and allowed Zidane to rest Marcelo). Well, almost all day - that goal was more down to a show of skill from Leon than a lack of it from Nacho.