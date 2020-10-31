Real Madrid 4-1 Huesca: Player ratings as Eden Hazard's wonder goal inspires a big win for the champions | La Liga 2020-21

Real Madrid moved nine points clear of Barcelona in the 2020-21 La Liga after a comprehensive 4-1 win over newly-promoted Huesca at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium in Madrid.

Karim Benzema bagged a brace, and Eden Hazard netted his first Real Madrid goal in over a year; Federico Valverde was also on target for the reigning La Liga champions.

David Ferreiro pulled one back for the visitors midway in the second half, but the Azulgranas, who looked threatening on occasion, couldn't build on it and succumbed to their third defeat of the campaign.

On that note, here are the ratings for Real Madrid players from the game against Huesca:

Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

Thibaut Courtois was having a relatively quiet game and also appeared to be coasting to an easy clean sheet before David Ferreiro pulled one back for the visitors. The goal wasn't the Belgian's fault, though, as the Real Madrid defence was caught napping.

Lucas Vazquez - 6.5/10

Lucas Vazquez had a seemingly frustrating outing, as most of his crosses were wayward in the first half before he made amends with a perfectly-weighted cross for Benzema's opener. Vazquez certainly made use of the space given to him on the right flank but needs to work on his crossing accuracy.

Eder Militao - 7/10

The Brazilian started alongside Sergio Ramos at the heart of the Real Madrid backline and put in a good shift. His positional sense was immaculate, and he also completed two tackles and interceptions apiece.

Sergio Ramos - 7.5/10

It wasn't the most spectacular game from the Real Madrid captain, but there's no denying that Sergio Ramos was colossal at the back, as is usually the case. Besides one occasion when Huesca scored, Ramos was always at the right place at the right time. He also registered a 91% pass success rate.

Today will be Sergio Ramos’ 500th game in La Liga.



Legend, legendary! pic.twitter.com/SIVefibaP2 — Blanco Zone (@theBlancoZone) October 31, 2020

Marcelo - 7/10

For someone who's often labelled as a 'finished player' since the last few years, Marcelo put on an exhibition that he doesn't always do. He was superb at both ends, picking up Benzema and Hazard in the box with sublime crosses and also keeping his flank in check.

The Brazilian made six tackles in the match, twice as much as anyone else on the field, and also created Rea, Madrid's fourth goal by wonderfully lifting the ball over the Huesca defence.

Federico Valverde - 8/10

Federico Valverde continues to grow in influence for Real Madrid

He may have lasted only an hour in the match (probably because Zidane wants him to save some energy for the Inter Milan game on Wednesday). But during the time he was on the pitch, Federico Valverde put in an excellent all-round performance.

He was the battering ram in the middle of the pitch for Real Madrid, breaking Huesca's movements with crucial interventions while also scoring and assisting one at the other end.

Federico Valverde has been nothing short of incredible this season, improving every single game. — TC. (@totalcristiano) October 31, 2020

Casemiro - 6.5/10

Arguably the weakest link in the Real Madrid midfield, Casemiro had a rare, underwhelming day at work against Huesca.

He was barely visible during the game and made only 31 passes - the least among all outfield Real Madrid players in the game. In another rare moment, the Brazilian was subbed off too; he was replaced by Toni Kroos in the 71st minute.

Luka Modric - 7/10

There were no heroics from Luka Modric, but he anchored the Real Madrid midfield superbly once again, constantly trying to dispossess Huesca players and pushing his side forward with passes from the deep. The 34-year old also laid two key passes and registered a 93% pass success rate too.

Marco Asensio - 6/10

Marco Asensio put out another stinker against Huesca. He does seem to be going through a rough patch right now. Asensio created a decent chance for Benzema in the fourth minute, but that was petty much it. He was a pedestrian for the rest of the evening against Huesca.

Karim Benzema - 8.5/10

Both Karim Benzema and Even Hazard were superb against Huesca.

Karim Benzema was struggling to get into the game from the wings until his first goal when he brilliantly executed a close-range finish from Vazquez's cross. The French striker appeared more threatening after the break, though, bagging another goal and an assist against his name.

Eden Hazard - 8/10

Making his first start of the season, Eden Hazard looked like a man on a mission. He was heavily involved in the proceedings and broke the deadlock with an amazing goal from range. The Belgian also had a hand in Real Madrid's third goal, flicking on a pass from Benzema to lay the ball off for Valverde.

392 - Eden Hazard has scored his second goal for @realmadriden in all competitions (24 appearances), the first one since October 2019 against Granada in @LaLigaEN, 392 days ago. Missile. pic.twitter.com/AflonuTcI5 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 31, 2020

Ratings of Real Madrid Substitutes

Ferland Mendy - 6.5/10

French full-back Ferland Mendy played a good 40 minutes in the second half but wasn't seen running up towards the attacking half too much. That was probably because the Azulgranas upped the ante after the break. Defensively though, Mendy was decent against Huesca.

Isco - 6/10

Isco's role at Real Madrid has long been reduced, and his no-show against Huesca explains why. The player had 30 minutes to give a good account of himself but fired a blan, though.

Rodrygo - 7/10

Rodrygo came on in the 63rd minute for Asensio and did way more than what the Spaniard had managed till then. The young Brazilian tried a couple of shots before assisting Benzema's second by wonderfully heading Marcelo's cross into the Frenchman's path. However, Rodrygo wasted a fine counter-attacking move towards the end of the game.

Vinicius Junior - 6.5/10

After coming on in the 60th minute for Hazard, the Brazilian almost instantly set up Benzema after a superb run down the Real Madrid Madrid left flank. Even though there was nothing else that was eye-catching from Vinicius Junior against Huesca, his hold-up play was excellent, though.

Toni Kroos - 7/10

It was nice to see the German veteran Toni Kroos get some game-time before the all-important Champions League clash next week. Kroos showed that he's up for the Inter Milan game, making some excellent blocks in defence and getting the ball out of danger with nice clearances against Huesca.