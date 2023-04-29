Real Madrid 4-2 Almeria: Player ratings for Los Blancos as Karim Benzema nets a sensational first-half hat-trick | La Liga 2022-23 

Real Madrid overcame Almeria 4-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in their La Liga match on Saturday, April 29. Karim Benzema was the driving force with a sensational hat-trick in the first half, while Rodrygo also scored for the victors.

Benzema broke the deadlock in the fifth minute with a fierce effort from inside the box and then doubled his tally with a similar effort 12 minutes later.

He then brought up his treble from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute as Lucas Vazquez was tripped inside the box by Largie Ramazani.

Lazaro pulled one back for the visitors in the added minutes of the first half but Rodrygo made it 4-1 just seconds into the restart with a thunderous strike.

Almeria reduced the deficit once more after the hour mark when Lucas Robertone finished from close range.

Real Madrid appeared to win another penalty in the closing stages but it was rescinded following a VAR review as Benzema pushed Rodrigo Ely in the build-up.

Regardless, the holders ran out 4-2 winners on the night to remain in the second position of the La Liga standings with 68 points from 32 games. Almeria are in the 15th position with only 33 points, just two clear of the relegation zone.

Here are the player ratings for Real Madrid:

Thibaut Courtois - 6/10

He could've, and should've, done better for both of Almeria's goals.

Lucas Vazquez - 7/10

A constant menace to Almeria down the right with his lung-bursting runs. He was excellent at making ball recoveries and demonstrated his passing range.

Eder Militao - 5.5/10

He had no clue about Lazario for Almeria's opening goal. Two back-to-back games where Militao has shown terrible positional awareness.

Antonio Rudiger - 5/10

He, too, was off his position a few yards for that first one and got dispossessed in the build-up to Almeria's second goal.

Both Real Madrid centre-backs need to get their act together with the Copa Del Rey final and the Champions League semi-finals right around the corner.

Eduardo Camavinga - 7/10

A fine outing at left-back. He almost marked it with a goal but it was ruled out for offside.

Dani Ceballos - 7.5/10

He assisted Rodrygo with a nice pass and was a freak at competing for the ball, winning 10 of his attempted 15 ground duels.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

The Frenchman circulated the ball well to help Real Madrid retain control of the midfield.

Toni Kroos - 5/10

Lazaro snuck in behind him for the opening goal and he had no clue. If that wasn't enough, Kross then laid a risky backpass for Rudiger which got him dispossessed and led to Almeria's second goal.

Rodrygo - 9/10

His assist for Benzema's second was lovely and then scored a fabulous goal of his own. The Brazilian star also had a 96 percent passing accuracy, underlining his good work.

Karim Benzema - 10/10

The Real Madrid hitman continued his fine run of form with a sensational first-half hat-trick. He's got three this month alone!

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

He assisted Benzema for his first goal following a fine run and pass from the left. However, operating on the left-flank, he couldn't give even one accurate cross and lost possession 21 times.

Substitutes

Nacho Fernandez (72' for Kroos) - 6/10

The Spaniard struggled to get involved.

Marco Asensio (72' for Rodrygo) - 6/10

He wasted two good chances late on.

Daniel Carvajal (82' for Vinicius) - 6.5/10

He got himself actively involved in Real Madrid's attack after coming on.

