Real Madrid: 4 cheaper alternatives to Paul Pogba that Los Blancos should consider

Given Real Madrid's extreme underperformance in 2018/2019, it is not a surprise that a wholesale clear-out is expected at the club in the summer.

Los Blancos saw their season effectively end in March, as they were knocked out by Ajax in the round-of-16 of the Champions League while also failing to mount anything nearing a challenge for the league title.

Upon Zinedine Zidane's reappointment, one of the first things he promised was to revamp the squad and the club has been linked with a host of world class players and one name which has constantly appeared on the list is that of Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner has been at Manchester United for the last three years, but has not done enough to justify the world record fee the Red Devils paid Juventus to sign him.

However the Premier League giants are holding firm and would not let their prized asset leave on a cheap, with reports emanating that they are holding out for a fee of over €170m.

Given Pogba's inconsistencies and divisive nature, that amount seems a bit exorbitant and Real Madrid would be best suited to spend that money elsewhere since they are reportedly close to announcing the signing of Hazard for the sum of £100m. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of four cheaper alternatives Real Madrid should consider to Paul Pogba.

#4 Tanguy Ndombele

Like Paul Pogba, Ndombele is also a French international and has seen his stock rise over the last one year.

The 22-year-old won plenty admirers for his tenacious displays in the middle of the park for Lyon and has emerged as one of the most highly sought after players, as he is reported to be on the radar of a host of clubs.

Given his age, he still has a lot of development, while he does not come with the excess baggage that Pogba brings with him and given his relatively low value of €50m, his signing would represent a transfer bargain for Real Madrid.

