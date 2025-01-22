Real Madrid 5-1 RB Salzburg: Player Ratings as Los Blancos maul opponents 

Real Madrid dominated RB Salzburg in their penultimate game of the UEFA Champions League group stage on Wednesday, January 22. The Spanish giants put five goals past their opponents in a stunning attacking performance at the Santiago Bernabeau.

Jude Bellingham set up Rodrygo twice (23', 34') in the first half as Los Blancos went into the break with a comfortable advantage.

Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet in the 48th minute before a Vinicius Junior brace (55', 77') secured the win. Mads Bidstrup bagged a consolation goal for the visiting Austrians as the game ended 5-1.

Real Madrid player ratings

Thibaut Courtois - 7.5/10

The Belgian goalkeeper had a fine game for Real Madrid. He made two saves and conceded once in the game.

Federico Valverde- 8/10

The versatile Uruguayan had a strong game filling in at right-back. He bagged an assist in a solid display for Los Blancos.

Antonio Rudiger- 7.5/10

The German defender had a strong game for the reigning European champions. He completed 95% of his 76 passes in the game.

Raul Asencio- 7.5/10

The young defender put in another impressive performance for the Spanish giants. He won 5/9 duels in the game.

Ferland Mendy- 7.5/10

The French defender won three out of four duels and completed 93% of his 60 passes.

Daniel Ceballos - 7.5/10

Ceballos was the most accurate player on the pitch, completing 99% of his 87 passes in the game.

Luka Modric- 8.5/10

The veteran midfielder had a solid game for the Madrid-based club. He completed the most passes in the game (119) and bagged an assist.

Jude Bellingham- 8.5/10

The Englishman was phenomenal for the Spanish giants in their penultimate UEFA Champions League game. He bagged two assists in the first half, including a sumptuous flick for Rodrygo's second goal.

Kylian Mbappe- 8.5/10

Mbappe had a fine game for Los Blancos and bagged a goal to highlight his involvement in the game.

Rodrygo- 9/10

Rodrygo had a fabulous game for the Spanish giants, bagged a first-half brace. His second goal was a beautiful curler from the edge of the box.

Vinicius Junior- 9/10

The Brazilian superstar had a fine game for Real Madrid. He bagged a brace and was named the man of the match.

Real Madrid Substitutes

David Alaba- 6/10

The Austrian defender came on in the second half to help his side see out the victory over the club from his homeland.

Arda Guler - 6/10

The Turkish playmaker came on in the second half and helped his side secure the win.

Brahim Diaz - 6/10

The Moroccan star came on for the final 20 minutes and completed 15 passes.

Endrick -6 /10

The young Brazilian came on late and placed one shot off-target from distance.

Jacobo Ramon- NA

The 20-year-old came on late in the game but did not have enough time to affect the game.

