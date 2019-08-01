×
Real Madrid 5-3 Fenerbahce: 3 talking points

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
363   //    01 Aug 2019, 01:16 IST

Real Madrid v Fenerbahce - Audi Cup 2019 3rd Place Match
Real Madrid v Fenerbahce - Audi Cup 2019 3rd Place Match

Real Madrid finally secured their first regulation-time victory of the pre-season after defeating Fenerbahce 5-3 in the third-place match of the Audi Cup.

The LaLiga giants contested this fixture by virtue of their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham in the semifinal of the four-team invitational tournament. Zinedine Zidane would have been delighted with the result, having failed to win any of the previous four pre-season matches in regulation-time.

The win ensured Real Madrid finished the tournament on the podium and would give them much needed confidence heading into the last week of preseason.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from the match from the goal-laden fixture:

#1 Karim Benzema the hat-trick hero

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick
Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick

Following his struggles in front of goal over the last few years, doubts were raised over Karim Benzema's suitability to lead the Real Madrid line following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, but the 32-year-old totally exceeded expectations with his performance.

In the midst of a squad of underperforming teammates last season, Benzema shone, scoring 30 goals from 53 matches in all competitions to end the campaign as unarguably Real Madrid's best-performing player.

Despite the arrival of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer, Benzema is still Real Madrid's chief goal threat. Heading into the clash against Fernabahce, the former Lyon man had scored just one goal from four preseason fixtures and while that might hardly be earth-shattering form, he exploded to life against the Turkish giants.

In the match with Fenerbahce, Karim Benzema seized the game by the scruff of the neck, needing just 12 minutes to pull Real Madrid level after Garry Rodriguez had put The Eagles ahead.

On 27 minutes, Benzema was on hand to head into the net off a Toni Kroos cross to put Real Madrid 2-1 up.

He netted his third of the night eight minutes into the second half, once again from a header, but with Lucas Vazquez this time acting as the supplier before departing the field on 61 minutes for Mariano Diaz.

Given that Luka Jovic is set to miss the start of the season due to injury, more responsibility would be placed on Karim Benzema and on the evidence of his displays in pre-season so far, he could well be up to the challenge.






